



Tennis star Andy Murray fell victim to a curious sporting clash of cultures as his Australian Open victory was greeted by a constant round of “Siiiu” cries. Fans at the Rod Laver Arena were out in full force as the Scot defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Grand Slam. Both he and local favorite Nick Kyrgios were stunned by the chant – but why was it gripping? Editor’s Choice Why do fans say Siiiu at the Australian Open and what does it mean? Frankly, it is impossible to know why the Siiiu chant made its appearance at the Australian Open this year. But his ‘inventor’, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the world’s most famous athletes, and the phrase has become synonymous with the Manchester United star, who often cries out when he’s celebrating. As for the meaning, it’s just “yes” in Ronaldo’s native Portuguese, albeit with the sound exaggerated and lengthened for added dramatic effect. Why does Cristiano Ronaldo say Siiiu? “The scream? The players know I always do that scream when I score a goal or when we win,” Ronaldo told the Spanish TV channel. four once when asked about his catchphrase. “It’s our cry, from Real Madrid.” What did Andy Murray say about Siiiu? Murray, on the other hand, was less than impressed. “Initially I thought so because yesterday during my training there were some people who were yelling. I have no idea why,” he told reporters. “But after a few times it was like, ‘No, they do, I think it’s like ‘Siuu’ or something Ronaldo does when he scores. And yes, it was incredibly annoying.” The flamboyant Kyrgios offered a more colorful evaluation: “It’s just a stupid one” [chant], f*ck, I can’t believe they did it so many times. “They were doing something with Ronaldo. Ronaldo does it every time he scores. It’s like I thought they were going to do it for 10 minutes.” “They did it for two and a half hours, like every point. I do not know why. It was a zoo out there.’ Read further

