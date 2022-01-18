Mike Tomlin says ‘all options’ on table this offseason to find next Pittsburgh Steelers to start QB

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in his 15-year career as head coach, Mike Tomlin will enter the season without Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback for the upcoming season.

While Roethlisberger, 39, has yet to make the official announcement, Tomlin said he “assumes” the longtime quarterback will not play next year. Earlier this season, Roethlisberger said “all signs” indicated that the Week 17 win against the Cleveland Browns was his last home game at Heinz Field. After the Steelers’ departure from the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Roethlisberger did not use the word retirement, calling his 18-year career with the franchise “an honor” and saying he is “looking forward” to the next. chapter.

That means Tomlin is tasked with finding the next Steelers franchise quarterback.

“I’m excited about that — that challenge,” he said in his annual season finale on Tuesday. “Those of us who are competitors are too. It’s a challenge, man. It makes you a little uncomfortable. But I’ve learned to face those challenges. I’ve learned to appreciate those challenges. The uncertainty surrounding it is inspiring for me in terms of producing work.”

2 Related

The Steelers will no doubt bring in new weapons to compete for the runway, and Tomlin said he doesn’t care if the new faces come from free agency, a trade, or the 2022 NFL draft.

“All options are on the table,” Tomlin said. “I like working with [general manager] Kevin [Colbert] this time of year because we just speak english. We have to improve our football team. There are two main ways you do it. You do it by choice, and you do it through the concept. We have to take a positional look at what is available to us in the concept. And we have to look at what may be available to us, in free choice, positionally, and then we bring those two discussions together. And it kind of gives us a path to meet our needs.”

With more cap flexibility than in previous seasons, the team could try to add a quarterback through trade, such as Russell Wilson, or sign a mid-level veteran, such as a free-agent quarterback such as Jameis Winston, as bridge or the next franchise quarterback.

The Steelers are slated to pick 20th in the upcoming draft, and with a weaker quarterback class, a player like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or North Carolina’s Sam Howell could be available on the Steelers’ roster.

Tomlin also said he has expressed no preference between bringing in a veteran over a rookie to avoid a rebuilding process.

When looking for a quarterback, Tomlin recognized that mobility is an important positional trait.

“Man, quarterback mobility is appreciated not only by me, but by everyone,” he said. “It’s just part of the game today and increasingly so.”

The Steelers are entering the 2022 season with only one quarterback under contract in Mason Rudolph, although Dwayne Haskins also spent the 2021 season on the Steelers roster. Tomlin said both will have a chance to compete for the runway.

“Mason and Dwayne have had their moments, but they will have to prove it,” Tomlin said when asked if either could be a daily starter. “And not just in the team development process, but also by playing themselves. It’s guys starting out that I wouldn’t classify as everyday starters. And so they get a chance to settle in, and there’s going to be competition, there’s always going to be.

“I think both guys have positioned themselves to fight that battle with what they’ve done from a work standpoint and a professionalism standpoint in 2021.”

Rudolph started one game this season — a Week 10 tie against the then-victory Detroit Lions — and completed 30 of 50 attempts for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also started eight games in 2019 and took over after Roethlisberger’s season end with an elbow injury. But he split time with Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Haskins, meanwhile, was only active for one game during the 2021 season after signing with the Steelers in the off-season. He competed with Rudolph for the reserve spot during training camp, but eventually landed as the No. 3. The 2019 first-rounder started 13 games with the Washington Football Team before being released late in the 2020 season.

In addition to discussing the future at quarterback, Tomlin also discussed the future of other key members of his staff and the Steelers organization.

Tomlin expressed confidence in freshman offensive coordinator Matt Canada, seemingly a sign that Canada will return for at least one more season.

“I’m optimistic about Matt and what he can do,” he said. “I recognize that we have stepped back. There are some obvious, tangible reasons why that happened. … We need to be better. We intend to be. And that will take a lot of planning and work players and trainers.”

Tomlin also acknowledged frustration at the lack of offensive success. The Steelers averaged 4.8 yards per game in 2021, after averaging 5.2 in 2020.

“I don’t express my satisfaction with any part of it,” he said. “I just recognize that he brings things to the table that are attractive, and we have to be better and we will be and that, you know, that’s part of it too. But I don’t recognize satisfaction with anything. of what we’ve done while I’m sitting here today.”

Tomlin said he and defensive coordinator Keith Butler, 65, have previously had talks about 2021 as Butler’s final season. Butler’s one-year extension will end after the 2021 season.

“Butz has been in talks that this may be his last year,” Tomlin said. “He and I haven’t had an opportunity to sit down. I do player interviews. He does player interviews, so we haven’t had a detailed conversation about that. But defensively, you know, we didn’t play as well as we should We need to get better in that area.”

Although Colbert’s contract expires after the 2022 NFL draw, Tomlin is still working closely with him to come up with a plan for this off-season. The two also discussed Colbert’s future with the team.

“He and I have had discussions about it,” Tomlin said. “But I’ll leave it up to Kevin to handle any issues with him about his future. My plan and our plan is to move forward in the short term and as we always do.”