Sports
Mike Tomlin says ‘all options’ on table this offseason to find next Pittsburgh Steelers to start QB
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in his 15-year career as head coach, Mike Tomlin will enter the season without Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback for the upcoming season.
While Roethlisberger, 39, has yet to make the official announcement, Tomlin said he “assumes” the longtime quarterback will not play next year. Earlier this season, Roethlisberger said “all signs” indicated that the Week 17 win against the Cleveland Browns was his last home game at Heinz Field. After the Steelers’ departure from the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Roethlisberger did not use the word retirement, calling his 18-year career with the franchise “an honor” and saying he is “looking forward” to the next. chapter.
That means Tomlin is tasked with finding the next Steelers franchise quarterback.
“I’m excited about that — that challenge,” he said in his annual season finale on Tuesday. “Those of us who are competitors are too. It’s a challenge, man. It makes you a little uncomfortable. But I’ve learned to face those challenges. I’ve learned to appreciate those challenges. The uncertainty surrounding it is inspiring for me in terms of producing work.”
The Steelers will no doubt bring in new weapons to compete for the runway, and Tomlin said he doesn’t care if the new faces come from free agency, a trade, or the 2022 NFL draft.
“All options are on the table,” Tomlin said. “I like working with [general manager] Kevin [Colbert] this time of year because we just speak english. We have to improve our football team. There are two main ways you do it. You do it by choice, and you do it through the concept. We have to take a positional look at what is available to us in the concept. And we have to look at what may be available to us, in free choice, positionally, and then we bring those two discussions together. And it kind of gives us a path to meet our needs.”
With more cap flexibility than in previous seasons, the team could try to add a quarterback through trade, such as Russell Wilson, or sign a mid-level veteran, such as a free-agent quarterback such as Jameis Winston, as bridge or the next franchise quarterback.
The Steelers are slated to pick 20th in the upcoming draft, and with a weaker quarterback class, a player like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or North Carolina’s Sam Howell could be available on the Steelers’ roster.
Tomlin also said he has expressed no preference between bringing in a veteran over a rookie to avoid a rebuilding process.
When looking for a quarterback, Tomlin recognized that mobility is an important positional trait.
“Man, quarterback mobility is appreciated not only by me, but by everyone,” he said. “It’s just part of the game today and increasingly so.”
The Steelers are entering the 2022 season with only one quarterback under contract in Mason Rudolph, although Dwayne Haskins also spent the 2021 season on the Steelers roster. Tomlin said both will have a chance to compete for the runway.
“Mason and Dwayne have had their moments, but they will have to prove it,” Tomlin said when asked if either could be a daily starter. “And not just in the team development process, but also by playing themselves. It’s guys starting out that I wouldn’t classify as everyday starters. And so they get a chance to settle in, and there’s going to be competition, there’s always going to be.
“I think both guys have positioned themselves to fight that battle with what they’ve done from a work standpoint and a professionalism standpoint in 2021.”
Rudolph started one game this season — a Week 10 tie against the then-victory Detroit Lions — and completed 30 of 50 attempts for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also started eight games in 2019 and took over after Roethlisberger’s season end with an elbow injury. But he split time with Devlin “Duck” Hodges.
Haskins, meanwhile, was only active for one game during the 2021 season after signing with the Steelers in the off-season. He competed with Rudolph for the reserve spot during training camp, but eventually landed as the No. 3. The 2019 first-rounder started 13 games with the Washington Football Team before being released late in the 2020 season.
In addition to discussing the future at quarterback, Tomlin also discussed the future of other key members of his staff and the Steelers organization.
Tomlin expressed confidence in freshman offensive coordinator Matt Canada, seemingly a sign that Canada will return for at least one more season.
“I’m optimistic about Matt and what he can do,” he said. “I recognize that we have stepped back. There are some obvious, tangible reasons why that happened. … We need to be better. We intend to be. And that will take a lot of planning and work players and trainers.”
Tomlin also acknowledged frustration at the lack of offensive success. The Steelers averaged 4.8 yards per game in 2021, after averaging 5.2 in 2020.
“I don’t express my satisfaction with any part of it,” he said. “I just recognize that he brings things to the table that are attractive, and we have to be better and we will be and that, you know, that’s part of it too. But I don’t recognize satisfaction with anything. of what we’ve done while I’m sitting here today.”
Tomlin said he and defensive coordinator Keith Butler, 65, have previously had talks about 2021 as Butler’s final season. Butler’s one-year extension will end after the 2021 season.
“Butz has been in talks that this may be his last year,” Tomlin said. “He and I haven’t had an opportunity to sit down. I do player interviews. He does player interviews, so we haven’t had a detailed conversation about that. But defensively, you know, we didn’t play as well as we should We need to get better in that area.”
Although Colbert’s contract expires after the 2022 NFL draw, Tomlin is still working closely with him to come up with a plan for this off-season. The two also discussed Colbert’s future with the team.
“He and I have had discussions about it,” Tomlin said. “But I’ll leave it up to Kevin to handle any issues with him about his future. My plan and our plan is to move forward in the short term and as we always do.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33093370/mike-tomlin-says-all-options-table-next-pittsburgh-steelers-starting-qb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022