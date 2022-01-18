Eoin Morgan believes test cricket has always been the priority in England





Eoin Morgan believes test cricket is the priority in England (Shaun Botterill/PA) (PA Wire) Eoin Morgan finds it laughable that The Hundred is blamed for the humiliation of Englands Ashes, as he insisted Testing cricket has always been the priority. A 4-0 defeat in Australia led to much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone who gets into the set up is doing this despite county cricket, not because of county cricket. Premier cricket in the country has increasingly been pushed to the fringe of the season in recent years, with the inaugural edition of the 100-ball event in England and Wales in 2021 being held in July and August. While Root has argued for changes in the domestic structure to include more red-ball matches at the height of the summer, his stance has appeared to be contradicted by his counterpart Morgan, who believes it is incorrect to insinuate the problems of the English Test arise from preference for the shorter formats. People who use that as an excuse, don’t watch cricket, the England World Cup captain told talkSPORT. Test match cricket has always been the priority, it is the format for our elite players. Obviously times have been tough in Australia right now during the Ashes, but they always have been. We lost the last two series 4-0. It’s laughable to point the finger at The Hundred. The Hundred is an incredible success. Our formats in county cricket and The Hundred, as structured, are exactly the same as Australia’s. England was completely defeated in Australia (Darren England via AAP/PA) (PA Media) People need something to blame, so they’ll probably point to the furthest point from reality, because no one wants to say: You know what, we didn’t have the prep bet we liked, we probably didn’t play like Wed wanted, and we lost. For most of my career, white ball cricket was an afterthought, 95 percent of the time was spent planning and preparing cricket for the Test match and when we got to a World Cup it was like if we do it right, great, but if we don’t, it’s fine. With the skill level guys now produce on a consistent basis, proven over a long period of time, they were considered some of the best in the world. Trust me, I’d rather consider that an afterthought.

