Liam Broady: British tennis player explains Rainbow Laces gesture at Australian Open | tennis news





The British No. 4 became the last athlete to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign by wearing them on Tuesday during his Australian Open first-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios in Melbourne; the campaign aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport







Liam Broady wore Rainbow Laces during his Australian Open first round match against Nick Kyrgios Liam Broady says he doesn’t think men’s tennis has a specific “culture” that prevents players from coming out as gay or bisexual after wearing Rainbow Laces at the Australian Open to “support” the LGBTQ+ community. Britain’s No. 4 men’s team, Broady became the last athlete to back Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign by wearing them during his first-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios in Melbourne on Tuesday. Designed to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, the initiative is supported by: air sports, along with the Premier League of English football and many athletes in other sports. During his post-game press conference, Broady explained that the absence of gay or bisexual players on the professional men’s tour makes it more important for people like himself to support the LGBTQ+ community. “I really just wanted to steer the support,” Broady said, when asked about wearing the laces. “I know of course that within men’s tennis – is it a taboo? I don’t think it’s really taboo, but I’ve seen questions before about why there aren’t openly gay men on the tour, and I just wanted to be kind of voice my support in that general area. “And the LGBTQ community, I mean, a lot of those guys have been very supportive throughout my career and have been there since day one, so I wanted to thank you in my own way.” When asked if he thought there was a culture on the tour that prevented players from coming out, Broady said: “I don’t think so. I think the society we live in has such a culture, right? Especially in the sport.” Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Kyrgios delighted his home fans with an underhand serve and a tweener followed by a down-the-line winner against Broady Kyrgios delighted his home fans with an underhand serve and a tweener followed by a down-the-line winner against Broady Broady used the example of Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out last October, as proof that problems for LGBTQ+ people in sport are not limited to men’s tennis. “I saw the first openly gay footballer just come out in Australia. And it’s hard, right? I mean, it’s a great thing to do and at the end of the day in the 21st century, it’s pretty bullshit that people don’t feel like they can be openly gay it’s actually quite sad. “If there are people in the locker rooms and you… you don’t want to force them to come out, you know, especially if they don’t want to. It’s their choice. So you just have to try to support on the way you can and just let them know that everything is okay.” Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride which supports Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces Campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12519164/liam-broady-british-tennis-player-explains-rainbow-laces-gesture-at-australian-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos