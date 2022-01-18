Men’s DI club hockey goes 2-1 during busy weekend – Grand Valley Lanthorn

After a few days off over the winter break, the DI men’s club hockey team is back on the ice to resume their regular season play. This past weekend, the team has faced scheduling issues that seem to find every sports team in the state of Michigan, but the Grand Valley State University team has been lucky enough to find replacement games immediately.

With a cancellation from Calvin University and then Adrian College, GVSU had to face Western Michigan University this weekend. The teams faced each other on Friday night, January 14, with GVSU taking the win 3-1, followed by a Saturday night game that tripled their points with a final score of 9-1.

After Friday night’s win, the team seemed to have transferred some of their momentum into Saturday’s game by scoring two early goals within the first two minutes of the game.

We really didn’t make any adjustments, said junior wing Shane Haggerty. I think their keeper was on their heads yesterday and today we got some early. We really didn’t change anything because we had them yesterday.

Within 30 seconds of the game, freshman wing Josh Suzio scored with an assist from his teammates Sam Lechel and Zach Borchardt. Less than 30 seconds later, junior wing Borchardt sent another puck into the back of the net with an assist from Bryan Clahassey and Suzio, starting their early lead 2-0.

Last night I thought we played a really good hockey game, said coach Carl Trosien. It was a 3-1 game, and tonight was one of those games where, yeah, find a few pucks early in the back of the net and then you run off.

Midway through the first period, the Stallions managed to score a goal to avoid a shutout game, but that would be their last of the evening.

Sophomore center Nick Sommerfield found another chance before the end of the first with an assist from Haggerty and Andrew Dundas to make it 3-1.

Another high-scoring spell for the Lakers began with junior wing Zach Kippes’ first goal a few minutes into the second with an assist from Haggerty. Haggerty would then return the favor midway through the second with an assist from Tyler Hoffman, followed by another Kippe goal with an assist from Sommerfield and Haggerty during a powerful offensive piece to end the second period.

With just two minutes left, freshman defenseman Clahassey found an assist from Hoffman and sent one to the back of the net to finish the second period 8-1.

At the start of the third period, Kippe found his hat-trick goal for the evening assisted by Sommerfield and Haggerty again to end the score for the remainder of the game.

I have to give it to my line mates, Kippe said. They just made great passes, found me on the ice and came out easily. It’s just kind of all five guys on the ice working as a unit, you know, we give it to the defense and the defense gives it back to us and then just win puck fights.

The successful victories proved their growth as a team, last year a very missed season and a massive recruiting class, the juniors have had to step up in more ways than one this season. The teams’ first year in DI has also presented many new challenges, but the youthful team appears to be making progress towards a successful first Great Lakes Collegiate Hockey League (GLHCL) conference.

Part of it is just we got together, were sorting things out, guys are starting to get comfortable playing with some guys, and we have a few lines that have been together for a while, said Trosien . You put a freshman in there, you give them a shot and then that line does what it does for the last two nights. Placing Sommerfield at Haggerty and Kippe has been really productive.

Showing their improvement and strengths is not over yet as the coming weeks will continue to push them through another planning mess with the COVID-19 wave.

The hardest part is that we now have six conference games to play before the end of February, so it’s going to be really overloaded for the next seven weeks, Trosien said. We need to cram some games somewhere, it’s going to be wild, but the boys are going to play a lot of hockey.

With a busy couple of weeks ahead of the GLCHL conference kicking off in late February, Trosien has been working hard to find as many games as possible to make up for lost time. With one last game before the long weekend, GVSU lost 4-6 to Adrian College on Sunday, January 16.

With their tie for second in the conference, the team hopes to see this further improvement as the game gets closer after the season.

It comes down to us, Davenport University and Calvin, Trosien said. We kind of figured that out. I love where I was now for the first year.

Soon the Lakers will take on Roosevelt University on January 20 and 21, with the Pack the George game on Friday, both at the Griffs Georgetown ice arena at home.