Rams vs. Buccaneers Odds, Line: 2022 NFL Playoff Picks, Model Division Round Predictions on 137-97 Roll

Tom Brady’s quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continues on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round game during the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Bucs are defeated (14-4), but Brady has continued to lead them to victory. The Buccaneers have won seven of their last eight games before dominating the Eagles in the Wild Card round last Sunday. The Rams (12-6) will present a stern test as they won five of their last six before coming out 34-11 with Arizona on Monday night. The Rams have won the two previous playoffs between these teams, taking a total of 26 points over those two NFC title games.

Kick-off at Raymond James Stadium is at 3 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite in the last Rams vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 48.5.

Rams vs. Buccaneers distribution: Tampa Bay -3

Rams vs. Buccaneers over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Buccaneers Money Line: Los Angeles +130, Tampa Bay -150

LAR: Rams are 3-3 against the spread with the rest at a disadvantage since 2020

TB: Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS with the rest advantage in the last two years

Featured game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Buccaneers can cover?

Tampa Bay is 10-2 against the spread in the past 12 games at Raymond James Stadium, including Super Bowl LV. Brady has found a way, no matter who has been next to him, and he still has the best Mike Evans. The two connected nine times for 117 yards and scored on Sunday when Brady threw 271 yards and two TDs. The 44-year-old led the NFL with a career high of 5,316 passing yards and 43 regular season TDs. He’s also counting on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was one of nine Bucs to catch a pass last Sunday and bring in five, including a TD reception.

LA’s defense is 22nd against the pass (284) and Tampa Bay’s offense is No. 1 (307.6), so Brady was able to break the Rams apart. Running backs Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard also raised some eyebrows with a total of 145 yards against the Eagles and can keep the defense fair. The Bucs had three takeaways on Sunday and kept the NFL’s top team on the ground at 95 yards. They allow less than 21 points per game (fifth in NFL).

Why the Rams can mate?

Los Angeles is 9-4 against the spread as an underdog on the road under head coach Sean McVay (since 2017). It comes in with the utmost confidence after holding Arizona at 183 yards, forcing two turnovers and returning an interception for a TD Monday night. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was under duress all night, with von Miller posting three tackles for a loss and Aaron Donald putting in another dominant performance. Brady was fired four times last Sunday, so he could be under pressure.

The Rams are 5-0 against the spread in the past five encounters in Tampa. They have the league’s fifth-best passing offense (372) and the Bucs allow 239 passing yards per game (21st). Quarterback Matthew Stafford was third in the NFL in passing yards and threw 202 yards Monday night, with two TDs and no interceptions. He relied on wide receiver Cooper Kupp all season, but Odell Beckham has six TD catches in eight games since joining the team. BackCam Akers’ run was impressive in his return, with 55 rushing yards and a 40-yard reception, while Sony Michel rushed 58 yards.

