Sports
Rams vs. Buccaneers Odds, Line: 2022 NFL Playoff Picks, Model Division Round Predictions on 137-97 Roll
Tom Brady’s quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continues on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round game during the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Bucs are defeated (14-4), but Brady has continued to lead them to victory. The Buccaneers have won seven of their last eight games before dominating the Eagles in the Wild Card round last Sunday. The Rams (12-6) will present a stern test as they won five of their last six before coming out 34-11 with Arizona on Monday night. The Rams have won the two previous playoffs between these teams, taking a total of 26 points over those two NFC title games.
Kick-off at Raymond James Stadium is at 3 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite in the last Rams vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 48.5. Before You Play Buccaneers vs. To make Rams choices, you must: view the 2022 NFL Playoffs predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,500 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model is entering the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs with an incredible 137-97 run on the top-rated NFL rosters dating back to the 2017 season. best rated choice missed.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.
Now the model has destroyed Sunday Buccaneers vs Rams play-off match up from all angles, and just lock the picks and predictions. You can now go to SportsLine to see the model choices. Now here are several NFL Odds and Divisional Round bet lines for Rams vs. Buccaneers:
- Rams vs. Buccaneers distribution: Tampa Bay -3
- Rams vs. Buccaneers over-under: 48.5 points
- Rams vs. Buccaneers Money Line: Los Angeles +130, Tampa Bay -150
- LAR: Rams are 3-3 against the spread with the rest at a disadvantage since 2020
- TB: Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS with the rest advantage in the last two years
Featured game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Why the Buccaneers can cover?
Tampa Bay is 10-2 against the spread in the past 12 games at Raymond James Stadium, including Super Bowl LV. Brady has found a way, no matter who has been next to him, and he still has the best Mike Evans. The two connected nine times for 117 yards and scored on Sunday when Brady threw 271 yards and two TDs. The 44-year-old led the NFL with a career high of 5,316 passing yards and 43 regular season TDs. He’s also counting on tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was one of nine Bucs to catch a pass last Sunday and bring in five, including a TD reception.
LA’s defense is 22nd against the pass (284) and Tampa Bay’s offense is No. 1 (307.6), so Brady was able to break the Rams apart. Running backs Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard also raised some eyebrows with a total of 145 yards against the Eagles and can keep the defense fair. The Bucs had three takeaways on Sunday and kept the NFL’s top team on the ground at 95 yards. They allow less than 21 points per game (fifth in NFL).
Why the Rams can mate?
Los Angeles is 9-4 against the spread as an underdog on the road under head coach Sean McVay (since 2017). It comes in with the utmost confidence after holding Arizona at 183 yards, forcing two turnovers and returning an interception for a TD Monday night. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was under duress all night, with von Miller posting three tackles for a loss and Aaron Donald putting in another dominant performance. Brady was fired four times last Sunday, so he could be under pressure.
The Rams are 5-0 against the spread in the past five encounters in Tampa. They have the league’s fifth-best passing offense (372) and the Bucs allow 239 passing yards per game (21st). Quarterback Matthew Stafford was third in the NFL in passing yards and threw 202 yards Monday night, with two TDs and no interceptions. He relied on wide receiver Cooper Kupp all season, but Odell Beckham has six TD catches in eight games since joining the team. BackCam Akers’ run was impressive in his return, with 55 rushing yards and a 40-yard reception, while Sony Michel rushed 58 yards.
How Rams vs. Buccaneers to make choices
The model has the numbers of the Buccaneers vs. Sunday’s Rams game searched and his coveted NFL playoff picks revealed. It leans forward on the point total, with the model suggesting that both quarterbacks will throw more than 250 yards. It also says that one side of the spread contains all the value. You can watch the Rams vs. Get Buccaneers choice of model only at SportsLine.
So who will win the Rams vs. Buccaneers matchup in the NFL playoffs 2022? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buccaneers vs. Rams spread your Sunday should be everywhere, all from the model on a 137-97 roll on his top rated NFL picks, and invent.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/rams-vs-buccaneers-odds-line-2022-nfl-playoff-picks-divisional-round-predictions-from-model-on-137-97-roll/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022