Ashes 2021-22: England cricket board investigates video leak





England cricket board is investigating a damaging video leak, with the position of beating coach Graham Thorpe reported to be now in danger.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is investigating after police were called to break up an overnight drinking session with “intoxicated” English and Australian cricketers. England captain Joe Root, 31, veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, 39, and assistant coach Graham Thorpe, 52, were among those forced to go to bed at about 6 a.m. yesterday by police and reprimanded for being were “too loud”. They appeared to have been drinking all night at the team hotel in Hobart following their humiliating defeat to Ashes the previous evening. They were joined by Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon, 34, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, 30, and batsman Travis Head, 28. Video purportedly made by Thorpe captures the moment four police officers break up the meeting on the team hotel’s balcony after receiving a noise complaint. “Too loud,” a female officer hears the group say. “Obviously you’ve been asked to pack, so we’ve been asked to come. Bedtime.” In the background a voice, presumably Thorpe’s, says, “We’ve got Nathan Lyon, Root, there’s Carey and Anderson. I’m filming this for the lawyers. See you tomorrow, everyone.” The ECB is investigating how the video was leaked to the press, with Thorpe’s position reportedly at risk. It is clear that Thorpe could leave his batting coach role after the tour, with the former England batsman keen to spend less time touring. The players seemed to relax all night after the Ashes series, in which England crumbled to a 4-0 defeat. Tasmanian police said officers were called after a complaint about “intoxicated persons”. Police said: “Tasmania Police visited Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports of drunken people in a party room. The guests were addressed just after 6 a.m. and, when asked, left the area. No further action will be taken.” Both teams stayed at the Crowne Plaza Hobart. The players, most of whom are still wearing their cricket whites, are seen quietly leaving after being ordered to do so by the police. “Don’t worry,” Lyon says after the group has to go to bed. The incident creates new embarrassment for the England cricket team and its captain Root, amid concerns about poor performance and a drinking culture within the team and management staff. It will also raise concerns in the camp in England about how the video came into the hands of The Sydney Morning Herald, which first published the story. A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “During the early morning hours, members of the England and Australian men’s team shared a drink in the team rooms of the Hobart hotel. “The hotel management received a noise complaint and, as is customary in Australia, the local police arrived on the scene. “When asked to leave by the hotel management and the Tasmanian Police, the players and management involved left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The English party has apologized for the inconvenience caused. “The ECB will conduct further investigations. Until then, we will not comment further.” B– The times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.codesports.com.au/cricket/ashes/ashes-202122-england-batting-coach-graham-thorpe-facing-the-axe-after-video-leak/news-story/53c4884dc98d1994dad3448e6edd67d7

