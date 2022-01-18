Sports
2022 NFL Draft: Michigan footballs confirmed departure, expected returnees
ANN ARBOR, Michigan The deadline has come and gone for elementary school students to sign up for the 2022 NFL Draft, giving us a good idea of which players are leaving and who may be coming back for another season.
Players who graduated three years after high school or college and are still eligible had until Monday, January 17 to file tax returns with the NFL, which then extends a 72-hour period for reconsideration.
And as of Tuesday morning, only three players eligible to return had done so. We reported all three as they happened, and we’ll get right to it.
But first, let’s look at some of the more obvious decisions:
Aidan Hutchinson A surefire first round pick and likely top-5 pick, no one has more upside and higher stock heading into April’s NFL draw than Hutchinson. His high motor skills, relentless attitude and great playing potential make the native Plymouth, Mich., a potential April No. 1 pick. Hutchinson’s 14 sacks set a one-season record in Michigan, earning him the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year honors and second place in the Heisman Trophy. We would be shocked if he dropped below number 3 on the draft board.
Related: Hutchinson Says Final Goodbye to Michigan Best Time of My Life
Andrew Stueber The Wolverines right tackle was already a fifth-year senior and one of the oldest players on the team. Stueber had accomplished just about everything during his tenure at Michigan, from alternating guard and tackle, ripping his ACL and rebounding with a clean bill of health, to anchoring one of the best offensive lines in the country. You could argue that Stuebers’ stock has never been higher, which makes his entry into the NFL interesting. Hell will get a chance to impress NFL folks at the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5.
Hassan Haskins This was another no-brainer given the season that had Michigans oldest running back. Haskins made the decision to enter the NFL drawing after a breakout season in which he rushed for 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns, earning the first team all of the Big Ten honors. He may not be an intimidating back, but the St. Louis, Mo. native has a knack for taking blows between tackles and picking up yards. There will be an NFL exec who loves Haskins’ attitude and rough play style and puts him to the test. Hell will also have the chance to play for NFL coaches and scouts in the Senior Bowl in a few weeks.
Brad Hawkins Another fifth-year senior with declining eligibility, Hawkins played his fair share of games (55; 35 starts) in Michigan. The 6-foot-1,221-pound safety should get some attention from NFL personnel given his size and experience, and Hell gets a chance to impress them in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3. in Las Vegas.
Josh Ross Believe it or not, the two-time co-captain could have returned to Michigan for another year. But Ross, a native of Southfield, Michigan, chose to end his collegiate career after five seasons, a slew of inside linebacker games (49; 23 starts) and a Big Ten championship. Ross is scheduled to play in the NFLPA’s Collegiate Bowl on January 29, a chance for him to run for NFL Scouts.
Lake: Josh Ross, ready for the next chapter, announces departure from Michigan
David Ojabo While Michigan’s other rusher could have benefited from the star edge of another year in college, we get it. Ojabo caused a furore this year as the 1b. to Aidan Hutchinson, who amassed 11 sacks and eight quarterback rushes in limited snaps, and could be a first-round pick in April’s NFL drawing. If your stock is that high, go away and take the money. Ojabo is sure to be an NFL-level project, albeit one with an incredibly high ceiling.
Some not so obvious explanations (and a few surprises):
Daxton Hill Most people probably thought Hill was going to leave, and he did, but it wasn’t the slam dunk many thought. Hill had one more year to develop in the versatile backfield of Mike Macdonald and Steve Clinkscales. You could argue that the 6-foot, 192-pound safety grew more in 2021 than in his previous Michigan years, and another year (and a Senior Bowl invite) would have worked wonders for him. Anyway, Hill thinks it’s one of the first safeties in April, probably on Day 2, and in the end that projection was too good to pass up. The former five-star recruit from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is another Michigan player whose better days are ahead.
Daylen Baldwin The transfer recipient could have returned for another year, but Baldwin ended up reading the writing on the wall (too many returnees, big class coming in, etc.) and opted to sign up for the NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound wideout should be getting some looks just for his large frame, but his next-level future will likely depend on his health. Baldwin was hampered for most of the 2021 season, limiting his impact and the piece he could put on film after starring during the Spring 2021 season in Jackson States.
Christopher Hinton This was the biggest surprise of the NFL draft statement season, and a few of us saw it coming. Hinton, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle with just 31 games under his belt, has decided to leave Michigan after three seasons for a shot at the next level. The Georgia native started 18 games and was an honorable mention for the Big Ten roster this season, and he likely gained the trust of his father, an eight-time all-pro NFL offensive lineman. Hinton was an integral part of Michigan’s improvements at center, and his return would have helped anchor a line of defense that needed pass — riveting assistance. Instead, Hinton has chosen to roll the dice and take a chance in the NFL, where real defensive tackle is always needed.
Lake: Michigans Baldwin, Hinton declare for NFL draft
Vincent Gray Another surprise considering Grays still qualified (he could have played two more seasons), but the two-year-old starting cornerback decided to leave Michigan and give the NFL a chance. Gray showed improvement in the Michigan heavy zone backfield in 2021, making him third-team to take all Big Ten honors, while going big in key wins over Ohio State and Iowa to win a conference championship. It’s too early to predict how early he might go, but the Rochester native seems confident enough in his abilities to give the NFL a shot.
IMPORTANT RETURNS
Erick All Michigan will get most (if not all) of its cramped space back in 2022, and All will be a big part of it. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Ohio native had a great bounce-back season last year, catching 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns (and who could forget the game winner at Penn State?) part of the offense as a senior. He could have left and no one would have blamed him, but All is back for another relaunch, making him an instant player to watch this fall.
Jake Moody This was a bit of a blast considering the placekickers’ breakout season in 2021 concluded with winning the national Lou Groza Award. Moody would have been one of the best kickers available in the 2022 NFL draft, but instead chose to return for another season alongside punter Brad Robbins and returnee William Wagner who beat Michigan’s special teams situation immediately strengthen this autumn.
Related: Kicker Jake Moody says he will return to Michigan in 2022
others: OL Ryan Hayes, TE Luke Schoonmaker, P Brad Robbins
