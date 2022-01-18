Adidas Operates Floating Tennis Court in Great Barrier Reef





Adidas is building a giant, floating tennis court just off the coast of Australia — and says it’s trying to raise awareness of pollution in the oceans by doing so. The sportswear giant unveiled the huge, full-size field — which was built on a floating ship — being pushed into the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, which hugs the Queensland coastline in northeastern Australia. True to its message of promoting cleaner oceans, the court is built with recyclable plastic materials. It was then donated to a local school. Adidas pledged to use recyclable materials for 90% of its clothing lines by 2025. Thanks to Adidas Adidas has put its brand name behind a campaign to end dumping plastic waste into the oceans. To attract publicity for the eco-friendly tennis court, the company trotted out Australian Olympic stars Ian Thorpe and Jessica Fox. “By 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans,” Thorpe said. “It’s a problem that has reached unfathomable proportions.” Adidas has also pledged to manufacture products using environmentally friendly means. The company says it will retire new polyester from production by 2024. A favorite of sportswear brands, polyester gives fabrics more elasticity and absorbs less moisture, making it easy for athletes to wear. But polyester comes from petroleum and is not biodegradable. Adidas has pledged to use recyclable materials for 90% of its clothing lines by 2025. according to Elle. Since 2019, Adidas has made tens of millions of pairs of sneakers from recycled plastic recovered from the ocean. It has also vowed to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030. Adidas’ apparel rivals have also vowed to move towards sustainability when marketing their products. The tennis court – made from recyclable materials – was built to draw attention to the company’s efforts to curb the discharge of plastic into the oceans. Thanks to Adidas Nike has rolled out Nike Grind, an initiative that invites customers to return their old and used Nike shoes so that the material can be recycled and reused in other products.

