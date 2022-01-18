Hockey player starts petition for neck protectors after friend’s death

Sam Brande wants to be the change.

So the Wayland High sophomore has sprung into action.

After a Connecticut high school hockey player died of a neck injury on January 6, Brande created a petition to make neck protectors mandatory in American hockey.

The hockey players petition on Change.org which has more than 96,000 signatures, reads:

I lost one of my best friends due to a lack of safety rules for players in American hockey. Please consider signing this so we can raise awareness so that no one has to lose a loved one or a life in a preventable accident. Thank you.

Brande is currently working on a written plea for USA Hockey.

This is a real problem and people across the country care, Brande said. I have to make sure that I do everything I can to make this happen.

Sticks out for Teddy

Brande was returning home from hockey practice on Jan. 6 when the 16-year-old received a call from one of his former counselors at Camp Awosting, located in Morris, Connecticut.

Then Brande heard the tragic news. a 10th grader, Teddy Balkind died playing hockey for St. Lukes School (New Canaan, Connecticut) in a competition at Brunswick School in Greenwich. He was cut by another skater, and Balkind was not wearing a neck guard.

He and Brande were already six-year-old cabinmates and camp friends.

There was nothing he did without a smile on his face, Brande said of Balkind.

Balkind’s death hit the hockey community hard and immediately gained international support. Many players and teams took pictures of their hockey sticks left outside their homes or facilities with the slogan Sticks out for Teddy posted on social media.

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, @NHLBruins wrote in a tweet. Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community.

After receiving the sad news about his friend, Brande wanted to make a change. Currently USA Hockey recommends that players wear neck protectors, but does not require them to practice.

That leaves the decision to wear neck protectors to individual hockey or athletic clubs.

As of now, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) does not mandate the use of neck protectors, as they follow National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) guidelines, which do not allow the use of neck protectors in hockey. And while the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don’t apply to private schools like St. Luke’s or to youth hockey programs.

Brande hopes to go to USA Hockey with a plea.

My petition is for U.S. hockey to notice that there are gaps in their safety protocols, Brande said. One of those gaps was greatly exploited on January 6, and I’d like USA Hockey to notice that and see that there are ways to make hockey safer for young athletes.

In response to Balkinds’ death and Brandes’ petition, Connecticut State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria said she has spoken with several lawmakers and local hockey coaches who support the concept of mandatory neck protection. The details of the bill are still being discussed. The General Assembly is scheduled for February 9, according to the Associated Press.

Grafton High athletics coach Sarah Mealy saved the life of a Milford High hockey player earlier this winter, when he was still cut on the wrist by an opponent’s skate. Mealy said she is in favor of Brande’s petition, despite these cases being incredibly rare.

Especially in a sport where every player has a sharp blade on their footwear, it’s not too ridiculous to ask and support players to wear gear that protects the most vital part of the body; the neck and the associated carotid artery, Mealy said. I can’t say if this device would have changed the outcome for the CT player, but I’d like to think it would.

Be the change

In his Instagram bio, Brande writes TB4L with a heart emoji and 22/06 with a white dove emoji. At the end of his profile, he wrote Be The Change.

It should serve as a reminder to anyone who sees if you don’t like something that’s important to you, that there’s nothing stopping you, Brande said. I just really strongly believe that if you have a strong opinion about something that needs to be changed, you should be the one to change it.

Brandes’ older brother, Max, who plays hockey at Hoosac School in Hoosick, New York, is proud of his little brothers’ initiative.

He takes a terrible situation and makes it a good cause, said Max.

It is important to Brande that he goes through the process and proposes a neck protector for USA Hockey, even though he has collected more than 95,000 signatures for his first petition.

He eventually wants to change the rule and make the game safer for hockey players in the United States.

I’ll do my best to make sure his name is remembered, Brande said. I’m going to change the rule.

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44. Tim Dumas and the Associated Press also contributed to this story.