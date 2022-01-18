Expectations skyrocket in Grizzlies Ja Morants 3rd season

(AP) — A season that started with All-Star goals for Memphis guard Ja Morant has grown much further.

The third-year point guard has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Opposing coaches use words like special, a true All-Star, and one of the NBA’s greatest playing periods to describe Morant.

I don’t know any other way to say it, said Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale. The man is a superstar. I don’t see anyone who had a real answer for the man. What he’s done against some of the best teams in the league, the best defensive coaches, the best defensive minds, has been truly impressive.

Morant has had high hopes since Memphis picked him up to the No. 2 overall roster in 2019. He helped end a playoff drought that led the Grizzlies to play-in wins over San Antonio and Golden State to hold the number one spot. 8 seed before Memphis lost to Utah in five games to conclude its sophomore season.

Now he has helped Memphis become one of the best NBAs. The Grizzlies have won 22 out of 27, including 12 out of the last 13, and only Phoenix has more wins than Memphis 31 equaling Golden State. Memphis also has road wins this season over both the Suns and Warriors.

And Morant is a major reason why.

Morant has improved his score in each of his first three seasons, and he is averaging 24.4 points per game in his career, along with 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic as the only NBA players to average at least 24 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Curry, James and Jokic have won seven MVP awards together.

I’ve worked to be in the position I am today, Morant said after becoming the only NBA player to win consecutive player of the week awards this season. I just have to keep playing my game. Stay aggressive on the floor and do whatever it takes to win.

Coaches across the league are paying attention.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Morant reminds him of Tony Parker with how easily the Grizzlies guard gets to the edge no matter what a team does to stop him.

He also has a little mid-range game with the float, he starts to shoot the three balls well, his speed is unusual and if you put all those things together and add selflessness and competitiveness to that you have a great player on you your hands, Popovich said.

Morant has also taken his score to a new level.

He became the first player ever to score at least 40 points in back-to-back games against a team led by James in the same season and the first player since the merger to have consecutive 40-point double-doubles against the Lakers, according to Elias. Sports agency. The Grizzlies won both.

Morant entered the NBA and showed the ability to cut to the basket or drive to the paint before falling into a float. He continues to boost creativity, including a quick move after leaving his feet for a layup late in Monday’s Chicago 119-106 win.

He is also third in the NBA with an average of 14.8 points per game in the paint. The guard uses his speed to zoom across the field to complete quick breaks, placing him second in the league with an average of 4.3 points per game.

What other coaches say:

Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach believes Morants’ confidence is at an all-time high.

We caught him in kind of a lull last year, and he struggled in a few games when we were here, Kerr said. Even though he’s been great over the year, I think he’s been (consistently) night in, night out and that’s the mark of a true all-star, top player, what he is.

Morant spent the offseason working on his game, especially his 3-point shot. He shoots a career-best 35.5% over the arc.

Detroit coach Dwane Casey. Growing up in Kentucky, he heard former Murray State coach Tevester Anderson rave about Morant.

The young man can carry a game, Casey said. He can control a game with the basketball. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s tough, so that’s what worries you most about the Memphis Grizzlies right now.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch. He calls Morant fearless and a creepy shotmaker who can take hard shots.

At the end of the game, he can make the difficult shots, make the contact and make the right play, Finch said. It can get to the edge and get the shot in the paint and has a great closing ability. The athletic package, speed and size. There is much to admire about what he does.

That’s why the Grizzlies turn to Morant who needs a bucket at the end of games. Morant rode through three Suns for the winning bucket on December 28 in the last second on the clock and says he welcomes that pressure.

It feels like that’s when I radiate the most, Morant said. I like to take that shot, make it or miss it, I just have to deal with it. I can not help it.