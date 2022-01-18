England’s Ashes defeat: Blaming the hundred for loss ‘laughable’ says ODI captain Eoin Morgan | Cricket News





Morgan on people blaming The Hundred for England’s 4-0 Ashes loss in Australia, speaking to talkSPORT: “People who use that as an excuse don’t watch cricket. Test match cricket has always been the priority – it’s it format for our elite players.” By PA Media







England’s only draw of the series came in a weather-affected fourth Test in Sydney Eoin Morgan finds it “ridiculous” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s humiliation by Ashes, as he insisted that test cricket “has always been the priority”. A 4-0 defeat in Australia has caused much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone who comes into the set-up is doing so “despite county cricket, not because of county cricket”. First-class cricket in the country has increasingly been pushed to the margins of the season in recent years, with the inaugural edition of the England and Wales 100-ball event in 2021 being held in July and August. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar says questions need to be asked about England’s red ball cricket after Australia’s 4-0 thrashing in the Ashes at the hands of Australia. Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar says questions need to be asked about England’s red ball cricket after Australia’s 4-0 thrashing in the Ashes at the hands of Australia. While Root has argued for changes in the domestic structure to include more red ball games at the height of the summer, his stance has appeared to be contradicted by his limited overs counterpart Morgan, who believes it is wrong to insinuate. that the English Test’s problems stem from preference for the shorter formats. “People who use that as an excuse are not watching cricket,” the England captain who won the World Cup told talkSPORT . “Cricket for test matches has always been the priority – it’s the format for our elite players. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports’ Rob Key says England’s cricketers play a lot of red ball cricket, but not at a high enough level to improve the Test side. Sky Sports’ Rob Key says England’s cricketers play a lot of red ball cricket, but not at a high enough level to improve the Test side. “Obviously times have been tough in Australia at the moment during the Ashes, but they always have been. We lost the last two series 4-0. “It’s laughable to point the finger at The Hundred. The Hundred is an incredible success. Our formats in county cricket and The Hundred, in the way they are structured, are exactly the same as Australia’s. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Cricket pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain says someone must be responsible for England’s failure in the Ashes against Australia. Sky Sports Cricket pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain says someone must be responsible for England’s failure in the Ashes against Australia. “People need something to blame, so they’ll probably point to the furthest point from reality because nobody wants to say, ‘You know what, we didn’t have the preparation we wanted, we probably didn’t play like we ‘would have wanted, and we have lost’. “For most of my career, white ball cricket has been an afterthought – 95 percent of the time was spent planning and preparing cricket for a test match and when we got to a World Cup I thought, ‘Well, if we do it fine, fine, but if we don’t, it’s fine too’. “With the skill level guys are now producing on a consistent basis, proven over a long period of time, we are considered some of the best in the world. Trust me, I’d rather consider that an afterthought.”

