Marc-Andre Fleury returns to vintage form and more player updates

This week’s fantasy hockey article features another center that’s rolling in the Sunshine State, a lesser-known winger in LA, the Flower Blooming in the Windy City, Malkin is back, and the No. 2 center in the Hub -row.

First liners (risers)

Anton Lundell, C, FL

Lundell came in on Saturday with seven assists in his previous seven games, but corrected that by lighting the lamp twice. Lundell, who was drafted twelfth overall in 2020, has up to nine goals and 14 helpers in 34 games. The rookie has averaged less than 17 minutes of ice age this season, but has seen a few extra minutes during this hot stretch. Lundell is the center of the third line for the Cats, but given the talent around him, that doesn’t stop him from regularly hitting the scoresheet.

Patrice Bergeron, C, BOS

Any concerns that Bergeron’s production would decline as he ages has been put to rest somewhat this year. Despite the fact that the Perfection Line has been broken up for the time being and David Pastrnack Skating on a different unit, Bergeron has racked up three goals and 12 points in his last 13 games, including a few helpers on Saturday, earning him 30 points in 34 games. Bergeron surpassed 900 career points this season and should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Trevor Moore, LW, LA

Moore is thriving with the extra ice age he gets on the second line. With two goals and nine assists in his last six appearances, the California native has up to 18 points, 76 shots on the net, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating over 38 games overall. Moore went from eight points in 25 games with Toronto in 2018-19 as a rookie to 10 points in 42 games between the Maple Leafs and Kings the following season to 23 points in 56 games last year. Moore is on par with Philip Danault and Victor Arvidsson while manning a wing on the second power play unit.

Jordan Eberle, RW, SEA

Eberle has a solid campaign for the Kraken. With seven points, all assists, in his last 12 games, Eberle, a 12-year veteran, has put in an admirable performance as the club’s top right winger with 12 goals, 12 assists and seven power play points in 35 games. . With two seasons left on the $27.5 million five-year contract he signed with the Islanders in June 2019, Eberle is likely to stay in Seattle for at least one more season before likely being treated in the final year of his deal. Until then, he should continue to serve in a top six role.

Riley Stillman, D, CHI

Stillman is usually known as a defensive defender, having reached a career high with five points two seasons ago when he was a member of the Panthers. Lately, he’s been ramping up the offensive portion of his game, extending his points streak to five games with a helper on Brandon HagelSaturday’s first-period count. During that streak, which ended Monday, Stillman scored a goal and five assists, earning the 23-year-old blueliner 10 points this season. While that streak is over, Stillman has shown that he can be a little more productive than originally thought.

Filip Hronek, D, DET

With all the attention that has rightly been given to Moritz SeiderHronek has been a little under the radar this season. His assist on Saturday gave Hronek 16 apples with five goals, 34 hits and 44 blocked shots in 38 games. Those nice numbers are somewhat offset by Hronek’s minus-10 rating, although the improvement he showed at both ends of the ice last season was fully visible this season. Simon Edvinsson will be in Hockeytown, USA soon, but until then, Hronek is the #2 blueliner behind Seider.

Kaapo Kahkonen, G, MIN

Kahkonen has skillfully intervened for the injured Cam Talbot between the pipes in Minnesota. He took his third straight win on Friday, improving his season totals to 7-2-1 with a 2.56 goals-to-average (GAA) and a save rate of 0.917 in 11 appearances. Kahkonen lost in a shootout to Colorado on Monday, stopping 35 of 38 shots and slightly increasing his GAA. The Finn was the AHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20 and showed in 24 games last season that he was up to the challenge of playing in the NHL. Kahkonen still stands behind Talbot in net for the Wild, but is more than reliable when it comes to getting the call to start.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, CHI

The Blackhawks and Fleury recorded their fourth straight win in a shutout against the Ducks on Saturday before falling in a shootout to Seattle on Monday. In those four wins, the Flower stopped 118 of 123 shots and improved to .500. He then stopped 35 of 37 shots vs. the Kraken. Chicago is still far south of a playoff berth, increasing the likelihood of dealing with Fleury, whose contract extension he signed with Las Vegas in 2018, which will expire after the season. The better Fleury plays, the higher the likely return for the Blackhawks, who are building the future.

Others include: Ryan Hartman, Auston Matthews, Vincent Trocheck, Robert Thomas, Erik Haula, Brayden Point, Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp. Mathew Barzal, Mika Zibanejad, Phillip Danault, Sam Bennett, Trevor Zegras, Mats Zuccarello, Tyler Bertuzzi, Adrian Kempe, Phil Kessel, Anthony Duclair, Patrick Kane, Timo Meier (five goals Monday), Brandon Saad, Nikita Kucherov, Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall, Jonathan Huberdeau, Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Fiala, Chris Kreider, Devon Toews, Adam Fox, Cale Makar, Aaron Ekblad, Brent Burns, Sean Durzi, MacKenzie Weegar, Cal Petersen, Sergei Bobrovsky, Linus Ullmark, Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Francouz.

Trade for

Maxime Comtois, LW, ANA

Comtois had a breakout campaign in his third season, scoring 16 goals and 17 assists in 55 games. He started off slow this season, but finally found his game in January. In seven games this month, Comtois has provided two goals and three assists. He could be put side by side for more time Trevor Zegras after Sonny Milan (upper body) left Friday’s game early. Comtois, who also gets front-line power play duty, has six points, 36 shots, 35 hits and a minus-6 rating in 21 appearances.

Training room (Injuries)

Evgeni Malkin, C, PIT

Malkin, who was out for the first three months of the season after undergoing knee surgery, made a triumphant return on Tuesday with a couple of goals and an assist. The 35-year-old was pretty good last year with 28 points in 33 games, but it was the first season he finished with less than a point per game pace since 2010-11. Pittsburgh survived, and sometimes thrived without their second-line center, but a healthy Malkin makes the Penguins’ attack that much more dangerous.

Others include: players still on the COVID-19 protocol list, as well as Tyler Toffoli (hand operation, out since December 4, would miss eight weeks, expected back this week)Kirill Kaprisov (upper body, injured January 6, returned with two assists last Friday), Sonny Milano (upper body, injured on Friday, missed match on Saturday), Connor Brown (jaw, broken in pre-game Thursday, noted on injured reserve Saturday), Josh Anderson (upper body, out since December 2, played on Monday), Jason Zucker (lower body, missed four weeks due to injury, back on Monday with a few goals), Ondrej Palat (not disclosed, second consecutive game missed on Saturday)Jason Robertson (lower body injury, not played against the Lightning on Saturday) and Tuukka Rask (off-season surgery to repair torn labrum in right hip, returned with a win last Thursday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Charlie Coyle, C, BOS

Coyle is in the midst of a pretty tough stretch, scoring just one goal and assisting in his last 13 games, including no points in his last seven games. It is expected to fill the second-line middle role vacated by the departure of David Krejci, going back home, Coyle started well enough. His current malaise may lead Coyle to swap lines with Eric Haula, who has racked up a point in seven of his last eight games, with Hala centering the second line and Coyle shifting to the third trio.

Nick Schmaltz, RW, AZ

Schmaltz finished 2020-21 with 10 goals and 22 helpers in 52 appearances, missing the last four games of the year due to a concussion. The 25-year-old winger started slow this year with just one assist in six games before spending 19 games on an injured reserve with an upper body injury. Since his return, Schmaltz had a goal and six assists in 11 games, but only one helper in his last seven games before Monday, when he posted a goal and two assists. He’s bounced along several lines, but still gets time on the #1 power play unit.

Elvis Merzlikins, G, CLM

Merzlikins allowed four goals on 15 shots on Saturday before being drawn against Florida. He has fought lately, 4-5-1 in his last 10 appearances, drawing early in three of his last eight starts. In that regard, however, Merzlikins ruled out Carolina on Thursday, making it difficult to put him in head-to-head or even roto formats. With Merzlikin’s scuffle, Joonas Korpisalo could see additional time between pipes in the short term.

Others include: Ryan Getzlaf, Kirby Dach, Max Domi, Owen Tippett, Adam Erne, Eeli Tolvanen, Nils Hoglander, Jesper Boqvist, Nils Lundkvist (AHL), Carter Hart and Jeremy Swayman.

Trade away

Neal Pionk, D, WPG

Pionk slipped due to suspension and concussion after missing three games. In the last seven games, Pionk had only one assist. In total, he has two goals and 15 apples in 31 games, well below the scoring pace of his first two years in Winnipeg. Pionk still plays more than 22 minutes of ice time per game, including three minutes in the man advantage, so he should be back on track somewhat in the short term, although perhaps not to the extent that he has scored in the previous two seasons.