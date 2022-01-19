Four-day table tennis championships start today

The first match day of the table tennis competition The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars starts today at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and lasts until Sunday.

The Sports Bureau (ID) noted that the competition brings together leading table tennis players such as Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, as well as renowned players such as Liang Jingkun, Wang Yidi and Doo Hoi Kam. Macau table tennis hero Cheong Chi Cheng will compete in the men’s singles category.

The three categories for the competition are men’s singles (16 players), women’s singles (16 players) and mixed doubles (16 pairs).

Today’s and tomorrow’s matches will feature a round of 16 matches in all categories, while the quarter-finals in all categories will be held on Friday.

In addition to the semi-finals and the mixed doubles finals, the quarter-finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Saturday. The semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Sunday.

The event is presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and is organized by the agency and World Table Tennis (WTT) in association with the Macao Table Tennis General Association. A draw ceremony for the league was held yesterday, attended by ID President, Pun Weng Kun and GEG Director Philip Cheng Yee Sing, as well as players participating in the four-day event.

The agency reminded cardholders that entry to the venue will begin one hour before the start of the first game of the day, while online cardholders can collect their tickets from the ticket counter after showing their receipt at the kiosk in the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion between 9am and 10pm throughout the four-day event, The Macau Post Daily reported.