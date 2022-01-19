Seattle Seahawks Fire DC Ken Norton Jr., Defensive Assistant Andre Curtis

The Seattle Seahawks have appointed defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and fired defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, a major shock to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff after the team’s worst season in more than a decade.

The Seahawks announced the move Tuesday.

Seattle has already begun the search for a new defensive coordinator and has requested permission to speak with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Donatell, 64, has been coordinating and coaching NFL high school seniors for decades — a soft spot in Seattle in recent years — and has a history with Carroll in multiple spots.

Norton, 55, a longtime Carroll assistant, has been the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. The 2021 season typified the mixed nature of his tenure, with the Seahawks finishing fifth in yards allowed (379.1 per game) and tied for 11th best in points allowed (21.53).

For the second straight season, the Seattle defense was damaged at a historic pace early on before recovering with a strong lock. Carroll mentioned that trend last week while citing several things that went wrong for the Seahawks during a 7-10 season that saw them lose the most since 2009, the year before he and general manager John Schneider arrived.

“Defensively, we again didn’t start this season fast enough,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle a day after the Seahawks season finale. “That’s two times in a row that we didn’t start fast enough, and we found ourselves and put in some good numbers that show how you play. It just didn’t happen fast enough.”

The 2021 team allowed at least 450 yards in four consecutive games (Weeks 2 through 5), a franchise record and tie for longest run in NFL history. The defense got on track after a shakeup at cornerback in which Tre Flowers sat on the bench (he was later released) and DJ Reed moved back to the right.

The 2020 team allowed the most passing yards in nine games in league history, surpassing the previous figure in just eight games. It resulted in the fewest points in the NFL in the last seven weeks of that season.

In his season-end press conference on Jan. 10, Carroll declined to say whether Norton and freshman offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would return.

“I’m not going to get into all those things,” he said. “This is the day when a lot happens in the league with coaches. It’s a day that we respect differently than others. Until you’re in it, you can’t really see all the impact of this day. But our coaches have tried their very best “They’ve done a great job. We started our season closings today and I’ll be talking to all these guys before we leave here. I’m really proud of the work everyone has done, and I feel privileged that we’re doing this together.” “

Curtis joined the Carroll staff in 2015 as an assistant secondary coach in charge of safety. He was elevated to the defensive coordinator of passing games in 2018.

Norton, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, played for Carroll in 1994 and 1995 when Carroll was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Norton coached under Carroll for 15 of the previous 18 seasons dating back to their time together at USC.

One question now is whether Carroll will once again hire one of his former assistants to lead his defense or go outside of his own coaching tree. Dan Quinn, Kris Richard and Norton had all worked under Carroll before or had done so when they became Seattle’s defensive coordinators. Gus Bradley, a remnant of Jim L. Mora’s 2009 staff, was the only exception among the four defensive coordinators Carroll has had in Seattle.

Clint Hurtt, Seattle’s defensive coach and assistant head coach, is the top defensive assistant on Carroll’s staff.

Carroll took Norton from USC to Seattle in 2010 as the Seahawks linebackers coach, the same role he held for the previous six seasons with the Trojans. The Raiders hired Norton as their defensive coordinator in 2015 and fired him midway through the 2017 season. Carroll brought him back to Seattle as defensive coordinator in 2018 after parting ways with Richard.

That change coincided with the transition of the famous Legion van Boom secondary. Kam Chancellor suffered a neck injury in 2017 that ended and Richard Sherman was released after that season. Earl Thomas held out through the 2018 off-season, returning only with a broken leg in game four. He then left in free agency.

In four seasons under Norton, the Seahawks ranked 11th, 22nd, and 15th, finishing 11th in points allowed. They were allowed 16th, 26th, 22nd and 28th in yards.

The 2021 Seahawks finished 25th in takeaways and 22nd in sacks, despite expectations that their charged pass rush would be one of their greatest assets. Strong safety Jamal Adams, who set the NFL sack record for a defensive back with 9.5 in 2020, didn’t pick up a sack last season while blitzing less often. He ended up on an injured reserve due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 13.

Norton made three Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro once during his 13-year NFL career. He is the only player in NFL history to have played for three consecutive Super Bowl winners: the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 and ’93 and the 49ers in ’94.

Norton Jr., the son of former heavyweight champion Ken Norton Sr., has said that experiencing the ups and downs of his father’s boxing career as a child helped him cope with the criticism he faced when the Seattle defense was having a hard time.