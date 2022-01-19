Middle NZ: The Cricket Babble Notebook

Cricket is a favorite subject with some of the guys Linda Hall works with. Photo / NZME

Boy talk, it sure is something.

I know this because at work I sit next to, opposite and diagonally across three guys who happen to be big sports fans.

So depending on the

time of year I catch small snippets over wickets or single taps.

I’m pretty sure cricket is their favorite as I’ve heard a lot of comments and sometimes it’s on the telly with the volume turned down.

I like sports, especially softball and korfball. I know a few things about cricket, probably a few more things about rugby.

I once interviewed Colin Meads – he had retired from rugby at the time. I remember shaking his hand and thinking “oh my god you have huge hands”. Sweet man.

Usually when the sports chatter starts around me, I go out.

Sometimes I blow and say “oh I know exactly what you mean”, or “how interesting”. I get funny looks when that happens.

Sometimes one of the gentlemen says “so what do you think Linda”.

I just roll my eyes.

Anyway, a few months ago I decided to take a few notes when the sports talk came out.

Sometimes I miss the start of the conversation so I have no idea what they are talking about.

Here are a few examples of what I’ve heard.

“Again the Magpies are not favourites”.

“Ash unfortunately is a big blow” I think Ash is a person.

“I got up to watch the final with my son and thought ‘agghhhhhhhhhhhh’ no idea why he was upset.

Linda Hall is an assistant editor at Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Shit from a weekend of sport” this on a Monday morning, of course, many nodding heads and gloomy faces.

This one is a beauty: “I played a cricket match once, the other team had gate-ends as wickets. They came up to us and asked if we wanted a beer. We declined. Frustratingly, we lost.”

I think maybe he thought the other team might have had one beer too many and they would beat them easily. Do you play better cricket with a beer under your belt? I’ll ask next time when beer and cricket come.

After telling the above story, another of the dudes said, “a crate has always been the classic Kiwi cricket stump”.

This next one made me cringe: “Five days of cricket and if you’re lucky it’s raining and it’s delayed so it goes on and on”. Five days of cricket I’d rather run a marathon.

These comments were heard while the television was on: “Oh no, he dropped it.” “Bowlers must love that.” “Jamieson got a wicket”. “Don’t get me started on Nicholls. He’s not my favorite.’ “May all be over by day three”. “Oh wicket”. “What a catch”.

Some gems: “He’s insanely fit, he doesn’t do that much work with the ball, so he just relies on hitting it in.” No idea who he is.

“He’s a curious fish”. “Happiest left arm spinner we’ve ever had”.

I loved these “Listen to our armchair b****s”.

“Tune this one to Normy” and “we have so many more successful players than before”.

I end with this reminder: “Oh – sitting in the shade watching a game of cricket and drinking a gin and tonic and hope the coach doesn’t notice”.

I’ve been taking these notes for about six months now without the men knowing. They’re what I’d call “good strains” so I know they won’t say “that’s not cricket”.

Footnote: I just learned it’s Warney and not Normy. Warning I may not have heard everything correctly.

Linda Hall is an assistant editor at Hawke’s Bay Today.