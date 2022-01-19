Three Pennsylvania officers charged with shooting girl outside soccer game





Three police officers were criminally charged in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl outside a high school football game near Philadelphia five months ago, authorities said Tuesday. Devon Smith, 34, Sean Dolan, 25, and Brian Devaney, 41, were each charged with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment during the exchange on Aug. 27 near Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced of Delaware County. . The three Sharon Hill Police Officers were on patrol as the crowd left a football game. That’s when gunshots erupted on the 900 block of Coates Street and the officers “threw their service weapons toward the Academy Park football field,” according to a statement from Stollsteimer. Fanta Bility, 8, was killed in a volley of shots. “We now have concluded beyond reasonable doubt that they were in fact shots from the officers who beat and killed Fanta Bility and injured three others,” the prosecutor said. 8 year old Fanta Bility. via NBC 10 Philadelphia The three suspects were taken into custody and held in lieu of $500,000 bail, officials said. They are all represented by attorneys from the same Philadelphia firm and have issued a joint statement denying their wrongdoing. This is a terrible tragedy caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child was killed and others seriously injured, the defense statement said. These three officers ran to the sound of gunfire and risked their own lives to protect that community. These three good men are innocent and remain heartbroken for all who suffered from this senseless violence. The deadly gunfire started with an argument during the football game between Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale, and a minor, Stollsteimer said. Stollsteimer said his office had dropped the murder charges against the teens. Some charges against the minor are pending, and Strand pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault for injuring a child bystander and illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said. He will serve between 32 months and 64 months. Bruce L. Castor, Jr., an attorney representing the Bility family, thanked the district attorney and grand jury for their charges against the agents. “From the outset, he assured them that he would seek justice for Fanta, and today’s indictment indicates that he did just that. They made the right decision,” Castor said in a statement.



