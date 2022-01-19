Golf goes to Netflix and has competition from tennis

HONOLULU — Formula One Racing got a huge boost in interest in North America with the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Netflix is ​​now expanding into a golf documentary series, with the PGA Tour and the organizers of the four major championships granting access for a behind-the-scenes look. Among those who signed up (without payment) to participate are multiple great champions such as Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Also on the list are Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, who have revealed their personalities through various social media.

For the players, it is an opportunity to increase their exposure and grow their brands. Koepka is said to have spent an hour with the producers during the Hero World Challenge.

Rick Anderson, chief media officer at the PGA Tour, said the Netflix series golf will tap into a new and diverse audience and give fans an authentic glimpse into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win and lose. during a season on the PGA Tour.

Golf, however, will have competition in the Netflix sports documentary space.

Tennis also has a series with Netflix in association with the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour and the four Grand Slam tournaments, starting with the Australian Open this week. That certainly includes the drama of Novak Djokovic, who went unvaccinated against COVID-19 and was granted a waiver to enter Australia, only to be deported when Australian authorities revoked his visa.

What makes the tennis series different from golf is that there will be men and women playing their Grand Slam events in the same venues.

The list of PGA Tour players is missing Jon Rahm, the number 1 player in the world, FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy. Also missing is Bryson DeChambeau, who last week, while promoting the Saudi International, said it was not a deal that was good for my side.

DeChambeau said people are already getting a good sense of his life through a YouTube channel and Instagram. He said the Netflix golf series would be cool to watch and tell interesting stories about players who aren’t as well known, like Harry Higgs.

I don’t want to take the light away from them because of their potential to grow themselves in a way that’s unique to them, where they’re already pretty far behind, he said. They have the opportunity to grow much more in that than I do.

TIGER AND HEALTH

Tiger Woods is a lead investor in a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) hoping to raise $150 million through an initial public offer to acquire a sports and health technology company.

The SPAC is Sports & Health Acquisition Corp., and it has indicated in a prospectus filed with the SEC that it wants to target a company valued between $600 million and $1 billion.

A SPAC is often referred to as a blank check entity designed to go public without going through the traditional IPO process.

The prospectus, filed last week, said it wanted to target companies in the sports and health technology sectors with three vertical fan engagements, consumer-focused health and fitness technologies, and health and wellness.

Woods is joined by former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, a two-time NBA All-Star when he played for the Golden State Warriors.

Woods, a 15-time major champion with a record 82 wins on the PGA Tour, was badly injured in his right leg and ankle in a car accident outside Los Angeles last February. He played in the PNC Championship in December with his 12-year-old son, but has not said when he can return to the PGA Tour.

GO AUDIENCE

One of the things PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan regrets about the Player Impact Program is that he said during the Tour Championship that the results will not be made public.

I didn’t handle that well when asked the question, he said.

Monahan said that once the results of the PIP are finalized, Phil Mickelson had already announced on Twitter that he won the $8 million top prize they will know.

Would release it to the players, which is why it will be released publicly, he said with a smile.

The PGA Tour Player of the Year vote was never revealed, even to the players. For years, the tour has only announced who was on the ballot and who won, and there have been some years where the ballpark was likely to be tight, such as Tiger Woods over Vijay Singh in 2003 and Patrick Cantlay over Jon Rahm last year.

Monahan said he is considering releasing the vote totals this year. If that’s the case, that also points to the turnout.

That’s okay, Monahan said. It can get guys to vote.

PLAYERS ADVISORY BOARD

Two of the top four players in the world sit on the 16-member Player Advisory Council, which consults with the PGA Tour board and commissioner on various issues.

Jon Rahm (No. 1) has served before, while Patrick Cantlay (No. 4) is on the PAC for the first time.

Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel and Peter Malnati are now in a vote to determine the two PAC co-chairs, then go on to become player directors on the PGA Tour’s board for a three-term term. year beginning in 2023.

The election ends on February 14, the Monday after the Phoenix Open.

When asked why he agreed to participate in the vote, Cantlay said: I hope to play the PGA Tour for a long time to come, and if I have the chance to make it better, I probably should.

The other PAC members are Paul Casey, Austin Cook, Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Russell Knox, Brooks Koepka, Justin Lower, Graeme McDowell, Maverick McNealy, Trey Mullinax and Will Zalatoris.

YOUTH ARE SERVED

The player who finished third in the Singapore International on the Asian Tour was five years younger than the winner, nothing special except the winner, Joohyung Kim, was only 19.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat, the 14-year-old Thai amateur, made a strong run and at one point took the lead on the last lap. A double bogey on the 17th hole gave him a 69 and left him two shots out of the playoff.

Chantananuwat made the cut on the Asian Tour twice when it resumed late last year, including a draw for 15th. Finishing third in Singapore, the teen’s first time playing outside of Thailand, he becomes the youngest player to reach the top 500 in the world rankings.

The previous record was held by Ryo Ishikawa, who won the first professional event he played at the Munsingwear Open KSB Cup on the Japan Golf Tour after 15 years and eight months. He started his OWGR record at number 397.

Chantananuwat is at number 463.

DIVOTS

This year’s Cazoo Classic on the European Tour will be played at Hillside Golf Club, the links course next to Royal Birkdale. … Cameron Smith from Australia reached number 10 in the world for the first time by winning in Kapalua. He only lasted a week when Hideki Matsuyama won the Sony Open. … The Sony Open was the second time that Hideki Matsuyama played a bogey-free weekend to win. He also did that during the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai in 2016.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The 14 times Rory McIlroy has started the new year as a pro, he’s been second five times and third five times. He finished outside the top five only twice, tied for 11th in 2008 and a missed cut in 2013, both in Abu Dhabi. He starts this week in Abu Dhabi.

LAST WORD

Every week you have the chance to do something amazing.” Matt Kuchar.

