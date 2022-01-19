RESPONSE: Avalanche needs another netminder

Colorados matinee win over rival Minnesota appears to have come at a severe cost. Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper got a nasty hit to the head, then hit it back on the post behind him. Kuemper looked as if he found his form leading to this moment. It is unacceptable that the injury happened this way and that Jordan Greenway was allowed to finish the match while Darcy Kuemper left due to a subsequent concussion.

First of all, we wish Darcy a speedy recovery and hope he gets the necessary support and time to heal. Gabriel Landeskog said it best Players Tribune article, … the brain is something completely different. You only have one brain. If you don’t take care of it, you can suffer from it for a really long time. If you’re feeling foggy or sitting in a dark room and wondering what’s wrong with you, see a doctor right away. Take as much time as needed to recover.

DOES SAKIC MAKE A MOVEMENT?

With the dust settling on a season-shifting game and injury, again Avalanche GM Joe Sakic has no choice? Will he have to pawn more young talent and pickers in a bid to bring in a cup-sized goalkeeper? I say yes.

Francouz has served as a solid backup since his return, but I have no confidence in him as a starter. He tends to stretch excessively and gets a little scrambled at big moments. I think one day he could become a starter but in my useless opinion he is not there yet. Kudos to Pavel for coming in as a relief and slamming the door on the Wild.

POTENTIAL ENTREPRENEURS

Marc Andre Fleury, Carey Price and Jonathan Quick all seem viable options, but all require significant and unique returns. Let’s explore these options.

Of the three, Fleury makes sense to me. Coming on a relatively low cap hit compared to Carey Price, he has been solid for the Blackhawks this year. Fleury will likely retire at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be sending prospects and selections for a rental. Fleury seems to be the strongest performer of these three Vets, and what a story it would be to meet the Golden Knights in the playoffs with Marc Andre Fleury in an Avalanche jersey. Fleury has an amended no-trade clause meaning he would have to sign for every trade he is involved in.

Carey Price is going on personal leave, and while I respect that decision, it could lead GMs to view him as a risky business. Especially at a 10.5M for another five years. Montreal would have to withhold salary, which would mean demand would go up. I can’t even fathom what this trade would look like, but it should include players on the list, top picks and prospects for a goalkeeper struggling with injuries. He actually just suffered a setback when he returned to the ice.

Carey Price will have to begin rehabilitation for his surgically repaired knee from the get-go, the Canadiens said Monday. Coach Dominique Ducharme said, “It’s not a setback.”https://t.co/AATd2E04Pu NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) January 17, 2022

Price would have to waive its no-move clause to make a trade one more hurdle in terms of the viability of this trade.

Jonathan Quick has a friendly cap hit (5.8 million) but is 35 years old and has a contract until 2022-23. He’ll probably retire after that contract expires, but at least you’d get another season of returns for whatever you trade. Cal Peterson is now the starter in LA so Quicks services are not used despite being paid for. That means the trade is likely to benefit both sides, especially if Sakic can lead LA to loosen up by demanding a top pick. Quick has no trade ban in his contract.

CONSERVATIVE PICKUPS

If Sakic isn’t in the business of risking significant equity for a proven skilled goalkeeper, he’ll otherwise have some choices. Joonas Korpisalo appears to have lost the number one spot to Elvis Merzlikins and would be a viable option. However, he is a UFA pending and would come in as a mercenary.

The Avalanche could also reunite with goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov. He has struggled with the Islanders this season, but was weak last year and in the playoffs. As Varly was knocked out by Grubauer and Francouz, now would be a great time to make amends with Avalanches’ second-ever winning goalkeeper.

TIME FOR A SPLASH

Joe Sakic has always been a genius at filling roster holes without compromising the future. We didn’t see him break that character until after the… Seattle Kraken and Philipp Grubauer reached an agreement during the Expansion Draft. He had no choice but to send Conor Timmins, a first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick to land Darcy Kuemper. If Darcy Kuemper has been out for a long time, he might be in a similar situation right now.

Super Joe is all too familiar with the importance of elite goaltending. He witnessed the spectacle that brought Patrick Roy to the Avalanche. Then and now the organization is in a cup or bust window. There’s no easy fix, but the Avalanche has been a keeper away from the real fight for far too long. It’s time to pull out all the stops and buy one. Pay tribute to the late Pierre Lacroix by shaking things up again.