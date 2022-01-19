The 59-year-old national table tennis coach left the team due to illness, Fan Zhendong’s teacher was absent and the two famous coaches missed the match in Macau





On January 19, the WTT Macau Championship officially kicks off on the first day of competition. In the first round there was a strong dialogue between Ma Long to Liang Jingkun, Liu Shiwen and Wang Yidic which was full of tension. For long-time combat veterans Ma Long and Liu Shiwen, the comeback debut is fraught with uncertainty, so watch out for a tour! For the world No. 1 Fan Zhendong, his luck was pretty good. In the first round he faced a local player Zhang Zicheng from Macau, China. The opponent is a little-known amateur player, Fan Zhendong can easily win, so as to familiarize yourself with the competition environment. Of course, for Fan Zhendong, who has won the World Championships and World Cup singles, no matter who the opponent is, he has the strength and determination to win. According to the Singapore World Cup, the head coach Wang Hao again failed to guide Fan Zhendong and missed the Macau match. According to the reasons announced by “Ping Pong World”, Wang Hao was unable to come to Macau because of his unit’s immigration procedures. The responsible coach is not on his side, so Fan Zhendong mainly relies on himself to win the championship this time. Next to Wang Hao, the 59-year-old NPT coach Li Falcon did not lead the team to the Macau competition. While preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, Li Falcon suffered a heart attack. After treatment, he insisted on leading the team to the Olympics and World Championships. utilities has applied for the team to use the gap between the competitions for physical assessment and rehabilitation. It also came to the approval of the team. Li Falcon’s condition was not disclosed at the time, but after the NPT team completed the task of winning the Olympics, Wang Nan husband Guo Bin news released to let the public know. Guo Bin said that Li Xun had undergone major heart surgery. In order to stabilize the heart of the army, he actually lost his life. His daughter-in-law, Wang Nan, was moved to tears by her mentor Li Xian. As a Grand Slam coach who trained Wang Nan, Zhang Yining, Li Xiaoxi , Li Falcon has worked hard. Previously he lived mainly in seclusion behind the scenes, until the departure of Kong Linghui, and eventually took over women’s table tennis. The burden of the head coach. During the Tokyo Olympics, Li Xun led the women’s table tennis to complete the transition between old and new, Chen Meng , Sun Yingsha , Wang Manyu took part in the Olympic Games for the first time and won the Olympic Championship. I hope that Coach Li Xun will rest a lot, stay healthy and take care of himself before returning to the team. .

