Three Hokies score in double figures in Virginia Tech’s 69-52 win against Virginia





BLACKSBURG, VA — Elizabeth Kitley scored a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team beat the Virginia Cavaliers 69-52 at home on Tuesday, as the team went 5-1 in the ACC for the first time in program history. went. In addition to Kitley’s impressive performance, the Hokies (13-4, 5-1) were led by Kayana Traylor , who had 17 points, and by Aisha Sheppard , who added 11 points and five assists. Led by Kitley’s three offensive rebounds, Virginia Tech did a great job crashing the offensive glass and bringing down 13 boards, resulting in six second chance points. Virginia Tech did a great job disrupting Virginia shots in the game and got away with seven blocks. Kitley’s six rejections individually led the way for the Hokies. How it happened After trailing 3-0, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run with 8:44 left in the first quarter, culminating with a bucket from Kitley, to take a 7-3 lead. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still went into the quarterbreak 15-12. Virginia Tech did the most damage in the first quarter, scoring 10 out of 15 points close to the basket. Virginia Tech kept the lead intact in the first quarter before taking an 11-0 run from 5:55 in the second period, marked by a bucket from Kitley, to extend the lead to 31-19. The Cavaliers seized that lead, but the Hokies still held a 31-21 lead heading into halftime. Virginia Tech forced four Virginia turnovers in the period, turning them into four runs. Virginia Tech held onto the lead at halftime before taking a 5-0 run, interrupted by a basket from Kitley, to extend the lead to 44-33 with 2:36 to go in the third. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the frame, entering the fourth quarter with a 46-35 lead. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring eight of the 15 points in the paint. Virginia Tech continued to extend that lead, extending it to 64-51 before taking a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 69-51 with 38 seconds left in the game. The Cavaliers narrowed the margin slightly before the game was over, but the Hokies still crossed the rest of the way for the win 69-52. The wingives the Hokiesa half pointin the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. The Commonwealth Clash score is currently 4.5-1.5 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game Notes Elizabeth Kitley scored an impressive double-double for the Hokies with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hokies kept the Cavaliers just 36 percent of shots from the field.

The Hokies never trailed after leading 15-12 in the first quarter.

The Hokies gave a passing clinic and provided an assist on 74 percent of field goals scored.

Elizabeth Kitley , Kayana Traylor , and Aisha Sheppard together accounted for 75 percent of the Hokies points.

Virginia Tech had a 36-34 lead on the boards in the win.

The Virginia Tech defense forced 16 turnovers.

The Hokies were active in influencing shots on the defensive side, counting seven blocks as a team.

Virginia Tech cleared the offensive glass and amassed 13 offensive boards in the game.

Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with a game-high 24 points.

Virginia Tech got a game-high 10 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley . Gallery: (1-18-2022) WBB: Virginia Game This item was created using technology from Write data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2022/1/18/womens-basketball-kitley-has-double-double-in-virginia-techs-69-52-victory-against-virginia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

