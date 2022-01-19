Too Early 2022 Predictions of Michigan Football Fouls Depth Chart





Michigan football has just started winter conditioning, which means there are still months before the spring ball, and even more time before fall camp and the 2022 season. So, of course, there are still many battles to be fought and won. The thing about the offensive side of the ball for the Wolverines, though, is that it has eight returning starters, and many of the backups were key players in the corn and blues College Football Playoff run. Of the starters, with only Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber and Andrew Vastardis going to the NFL, and backup receiver Daylen Baldwin (who started occasionally) also going on, there aren’t many vacancies. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be epic battles, especially with a wide receiver. That said, here’s who we project to win the runways and their immediate backups in January 2022. List Five freshmen with direct impact for Michigan football in 2022









quarterback

Beginner Cade McNamara. We stayed with the quarterback who defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship and took Michigan football to his first College Football Playoff. While he may not be the flashiest quarterback, he knows how to win and is excellent at arranging safeties. He doesn’t make many mistakes, rarely forces things and generally makes the right decisions. While we expect JJ McCarthy to see even more playing time than last year, McNamara should be the starter until further notice. backup JJ McCarthy. We were close to making this situation because in 2022 McCarthy will probably see time in every game, but we still envision him coming off the bench. If he learns the pre-snap skills that McNamara already possesses (note, however, that he was in his third year with the program last year), then all bets are off. run back

Beginner Blake Corum. Corum has already started playing for the Wolverines and shared the burden with Hassan Haskins until Corum got injured against Indiana, and now it’s his time to shine. Yes, all hell is still splitting time with Donovan Edwards who might as well be one or here, but Corum should be the nominal starter. backup Donovan Edwards. Edwards will see the field early and often, and is so talented that he could even usurp Corum as the first player in the game, which is no knock on Corum at all. A former five-star according to 247Sports’ own rankings, Edwards is a versatile tool who can and will catch the ball from the backfield as well. Wide receiver 1

Beginner Ronnie Bell. We’ve long compared Bell to former Ohio State star Chris Olave (they had very similar stats, save for touchdowns) and the Michigan team captain has an incredible tendency to open up and take big action, especially after the catch. He looked like he started his coming out party in the 2021 season opener before tearing up his ACL on a punt return. Now set to return for his fifth year, Bell is also returning to the top of the depth chart, despite how crowded the field may be. backup AJ Henning. Henning started seeing more time with the receiver late after cementing himself as a playmaker on special teams. He has a similar pioneering ability to Bell, but much of his potential is still unrealized. Wide receiver 2

Beginner Cornelius Johnson. Michigan’s No. 1 man in 2021, Johnson is a precise trail runner, made some big plays, but has yet to show a little more in terms of a man where the Wolverines go when they absolutely need a play. Still, he was the best receiver last year, leading the team with 620 yards and three touchdowns. If he takes a step forward in his fourth year, beware. backup Mike Sainristil. Sainristil can also be considered a starter, and certainly used in specific packs. He really took off in the middle of 2021 and finally started to look like the player he was advertised with when he signed up early in 2019. Wide receiver 3

Beginner Roman Wilson. With game-breaking speed, Wilson started to look like he was really getting into shape in Week 4 against Wisconsin before sustaining an injury in the same game. It took him a minute to get going when he returned, but the third-year player is poised for a breakthrough. backup André Anthony. After an incredible two-touchdown feat at Michigan State, it looked like Anthony was going to be the Wolverines receiver. However, he sustained an injury the following week that hampered his progress. In his second year he should definitely take a big step forward. Tight ending

Beginner Eric All. Allen flirted with the idea of ​​entering the 2022 NFL draft, but ultimately chose to return for his senior year. Like Mike Sainristil, he finally showed all the promise and prowess that coaches have been shoveling around in the spring of 2019, with his game-winning touchdown at Penn State (on a bad ankle) being the final blow. He has everything you want in a tight ending and now understands the offense which has helped his blocking thoroughly. backup Luke Schoonmaker. Also returning for his senior year (fifth, to be exact), Schoonmaker is underrated as a tight end. He became a go-to target in the second half of the season, rewarding the team with three touchdowns. Now that he seems to have regular playtime, he seems to have finally settled into his role on the attack. Hell plays early and often. Left tackle

Beginner Ryan Hayes. With the deadline for the NFL’s draft statement passed, it’s now safe to assume Hayes will be back for his senior season. He had an exemplary year in 2021 and recovered from his injury in 2020, which prevented him from playing for much of the season. His inclusion here is a no-brainer. backup Karsen Barnhart. Barnhart will be twice on this list, but that’s because he has the versatility to play across the board. If there were no other incumbent starters or someone else mapped out a different role for him, he would be an obvious starter. He is talented and just bides his time until his role gets bigger. He was the starting left tackle when Hayes was injured in 2020. Left guard

Beginner Trevor Keegan. Last year, Jim Harbaugh said Chuck Filiaga had the best camp he’d ever seen, and that still didn’t stop him from being beaten by Keegan. Filiaga has since been transferred to Minnesota, so it’s really Keegan’s part now. He had an excellent first year starting in 2021 and will build on that achievement. backup Reece Atteberry. With Filiaga no longer an option, we went here with Atteberry as a backup. Hes is trained in the middle, but saw some spot service this year. Since this is his third year, he should be ready when his name is called. Centre

Beginner dr. Victor Oluwatimi. A Rimington Award finalist and second-team All-American, the graduate transfer from Virginia should be an instant impact player, taking over from Andrew Vastardis, who is going to the NFL. backup Greg Crippen. Crippen could have been the starter and received all kinds of accolades from the coaching staff in 2021, but with the arrival of Oluwatimi he can continue to develop for now. Hell, be the starter in 2023, sure. Right Guard

Beginner Zak Zinter. Gifted enough to play anywhere on the line, Zinter was often named Michigan’s best lineman by the coaching staff last season. He had some injuries in the beginning, but finished the season strong. In his third year he should be even stronger and better. backup Karsen Barnhart (or) Reece Atteberry. We said you’d see Barnhart again, but we also gave Atteberry the other guard backup role here. right tackle

Beginner Trent Jones. This could very well be Barnhart, but Michigan was so desperate to get Jones on the field in 2021 that it occasionally brought him in as an extra blocker or as a tight end. We fully anticipate that Hell will be the one to be the new starter on the right tackle unless Barnhart has something to say about it. backup Jeffrey lost. We haven’t heard much about the underrated Southern Californian, but this will be his third year with the program, so this is a bit of a projection on our part.

