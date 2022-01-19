Sports
Tennis Australian Open Liam Broady complains about ‘terrible’ sleds he encountered at Nick Kyrgios ‘zoo’
British qualifier Liam Broady has admitted he struggled to cope with the level of verbal abuse thrown at him by the crowd during his first round Australian Open defeat to Nick Kyrgios.
Broady was booed as he walked out to play Kyrgios’ favorite court at the John Cain Arena, where the Canberrean showman has built up a cult following in recent years.
Fans were rowdy all night and while Broady saw the light-hearted side of some of their antics – as well as Kyrgios’s – he revealed after the match that he found the overall experience “absolutely awful”.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever walked on a tennis court and been booed, which was a crazy experience for me,” said world champion No. 128 Broady.
“You get shoved off the sides like you can’t believe it, (which) they don’t pick up on TV.
“So it’s been a really, really tough atmosphere to try and he (Kyrgios) is incredible at getting them behind him and he’s playing better for it.
“I think that’s very rare, especially in tennis.
“Now people don’t really interact with the public the way he does and that’s one of his greatest strengths.”
Broady said fellow players had warned him to prepare for Kyrgios to treat him with “disrespect” on the track during their first meeting on the tour.
But the 28-year-old didn’t feel like the Australian had crossed a line with his series of unconventional trick shots and gestures on the pitch aimed at sending the crowd into a frenzy.
“Sometimes he makes you feel stupid with the shots he hits, with the forearms through the legs and the little lobs and the dinks and then the big punches,” Broady said.
“Sometimes you feel a bit like a club player there. That’s what he does.
“That’s one of his greatest weapons.
“I think if you told Nick to stop all that showmanship and all the things he does, it would take a lot of power away from his game.
“So, I mean, yeah, I’m all for it, to be honest, even if it’s against me.”
Kyrgios, who took a sip of a fan’s beer as he signed autographs after the game, was also frustrated by the behavior of some of the crowd.
Fans repeatedly shouted “siuuu” during the match – a catch cry made famous by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I can’t believe they’ve done it so many times,” Kyrgios said.
“They did something with Ronaldo… Ronaldo does it every time he scores.
“I thought they were going to do it for about 10 minutes (but) they did it for two and a half hours, like every point. It was a zoo out there.”
Kyrgios plays number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.
