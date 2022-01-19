Reusse: Hockey Folks In Warroad Keep Riverbend Skate Path Safe As It Grows

WARROAD, Minnesota. Daily skating on the ice of the Warroad River is not a new experience for Frank Krahn. That’s because his playing career with the Warroad High Warriors predated the arrival of this village’s first artificial ice cap in 1975.

“The river would have good ice before they could freeze the ice sheet in the arena,” Krahn said. “Usually we would practice our first few weeks on the river track.”

Warroad Memorial Arena opened in 1949 and for a quarter of a century ice was made by opening the doors to the cold winds that came from Canada. It was not replaced as the home of the Warriors until the very modern Gardens Arena opened in 1993. The Gardens has an adjacent ice rink called the Olympic Arena.

Krahn is a Warroad lifer and has a house on the river. Last winter he saw a couple of ATVs with plows making a trail in the middle of the river.

“I didn’t understand what they were doing,” he said this week.

The men with the plows were River neighbors Craig Kennedy, Jared Olafson and his brother Travis Olafson. The Olafsons had a large ice rink at the bottom of the hill by the river, and Kennedy had a smaller one some distance away.

Hockey games were supposed to take place on both rinks, and high school student Tori Kennedy made this suggestion: “Hey, Dad(s), how about plowing a path between the two rinks so we can just skate to the other one?”

This was when several pandemic shutdowns were in effect and the world needed creative, wide-ranging activities. Putting their minds together dangerously when it comes to their personal leisure time, the Olafsons and Kennedy came up with this plan:

A huge skate path in the bends of the river, as the Warroad meanders into and through town to the Lake of the Woods.

The trio attached plows to their ATVs and got to work. They plowed a 2.5-mile skate path with an average width of 12 feet.

Once the actual trail was completed, there were to be regular security checks for public use. No cost to skaters, completely voluntary help from family and friends, burger boosters of all ages, but I thought it would be a great idea to have someone skate on the trail in the morning to check the ice.

That’s where Frank Krahn came in. Anyone with a strong memory of the most impactful high school hockey game in Minnesota history, Edina 5, Warroad 4 (OT) in the 1969 state tournament finals, remembers Krahn’s influence.

Warroad, the heroes of the small school, and Edina, the suburban power that came to dominance, had already made the Warriors a huge crowd favorite. And when Warroad superstar Henry Boucha boarded, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, 80% of its 15,000+ fans went crazy with his anti-Edina poison.

Warroad trailed 4-2 when Boucha was injured. Against all odds, the Warriors reached extra time after two Krahn goals.

“I’ve owned a bar for 20 years, and I’ve also been at the [Christian Brothers] hockey stick factory,” said Krahn. “I’ve put my skates away for 30, 35 years. I didn’t get them out until these guys by the lake, these three guys who used a lot of their own coins, created this skate pad.

“I ran two miles every day. I decided I might as well turn that into ice skating in the winter.”

Jared Olafson gave me a ride on the trail in his ATV on Saturday. He named all the numerous important volunteers who helped make the Riverbend Skate Path a reality.

“Frank is the head of our quality control department,” Jared said with a smile. “He skates the pad every morning, usually with two other players of his generation, Jack Gayno and Gary Tveit.

“If they see a problem, Frank will visit us.”

Krahn said he won’t go out to skate until the broom has finished its morning. “With that you can see all the cracks in the ice that can catch a skate and break an ankle,” he said.

The broom is something else. It comes as a winter donation from Ironhide Equipment of Grand Forks, ND. It’s a mighty Bobcat the Toolcat 5600 utility work machine that weighs 7,000 pounds, with an 84-inch angled broom as a winter attachment.

“Lifesaver,” Jared said. “We could never have expanded the track without Ironhide coming through for us like this.”

Yeah, let’s not forget that part:

The 2.5-mile skate path that seemed perfectly adequate last winter was extended to 8.2 miles for the 2021-22 winter, all the way to the point where the East and West War Roads meet.

Looks like a good duck hunt there, west of town.

“My brother came across an item online that mentioned a 4.5 mile skate path in Vermont that was the longest in the United States,” Jared said. And Travis said, ‘We’re not going to let Vermont get us down. This winter we have to go out and make the 5 miles.”

“So we did, and then we were close to where the two rivers meet, and so we went a little further and it turned out to be 5.2 miles.”

That’s the spirit. Warroad’s, and even with a few helping hands from Roseau.