Heather Watson to round two in Melbourne and love for tennis rediscovered

Heather Watson rode her positive wave to her first year-long grand slam win at the Australian Open.

The British number two broke a seven-game loss streak in Adelaide last week that stretched back to August and after a 6-3 5-7 6-2 win over Mayar Sherif said she had rediscovered her love of the game during a pre-season training block. in Florida.

I’m really glad I got through this because the past few years have not been good for me, Watson said.

I had a great preseason in Florida and I found my love and joy for tennis and competition again. I feel like the last few years I felt really anxious about competitions, I just didn’t even want to go there, but I tried to get over it because I know that in sport there are always ups and downs.

Today I was excited to play. I couldn’t wait to hit the track.

Watson teams up with veteran American coach Pat Harrison in Florida, but has traveled to Australia with a school friend who is separated from coach Alex Ward.

She said of Harrison: He’s just such a positive person and he has so much love for tennis. We were on the field at least four hours a day, because that’s what he likes. I got out of shape, like a lot of people in Covid, but I feel super fit and strong and good about myself.

Heather Watson was in good shape in Melbourne (Tertius Pickard/AP)

I know maybe in a month or a few weeks I won’t enjoy it as much because I will have a heavy loss but I have that experience of knowing it comes and goes so all you have to do is ride the wave and I’m riding my positive wave now.

Watson now has another shot at 29th seeded Tamara Zidansek, who she narrowly lost in Adelaide.

Dan Evans joined Watson and Andy Murray in the second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-0 success against David Goffin.

Evans has started the season in good shape, while former top 10 star Goffin was plagued with injuries and retired with a knee problem during a game against Murray in Sydney last week.

Dan Evans recorded a comfortable win over David Goffin (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Evans started the season with three wins for Great Britain in the ATP Cup before reaching the semi-finals in Sydney and will have high hopes for a good run here.

The British number two also attributed a change in his mental approach, saying: I had a lot of fun at the ATP Cup. I wasn’t too hard on myself in the preparation. There was no point in chasing it in the gym if I didn’t have too long to go.

I’ve played quite a bit of tennis. Hopefully you’ll get some more this week, and you never know.

Harriet Dart won three matches in qualifying to reach the main draw for the third time in four years, but was again drafted against a big gun, this time as seventh seed Iga Swiatek, and given a date at the Rod Laver Arena.

She suffered the dreaded double bagel against Maria Sharapova in 2019 before a much better performance against Simona Halep the following year.

Harriet Dart played a third game at the Rod Laver Arena (Hamish Blair/AP)

Dart, ranked 123, got off to a good start against Swiatek, leading 3-1, but the Pole started to fix the mistakes and went on to play 11 games in a row in a 6-3 6-0 win.

Of course, to play such a champion on a big field, these are the games you play tennis for, Dart said. At the same time, it would be nice to have a few matches before you get that chance.

But against such a big opponent you will immediately find out where your level is. Hopefully I can put myself in a position where I can do better in these matches and just keep improving my game.

I really feel like things are moving in the right direction, so that’s something to be really positive about.