No. 2 Tigers close Georgia for first of two home games





AUBURN, Ala. With a top 15 Kentucky team coming to town on Saturday, it would be easy for No. 2 Auburn to look past Wednesday’s game against Georgia. Kentucky is 14-3 in the season, with the Bulldogs yet to win their first SEC game. Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl called it for what it is during his Zoom call Monday. “It’s definitely a trap game,” Pearl said. “But it’s a trap game against our rival. It’s a trap game we’ve been sharing with for the past two years. “I can very easily refer to Saturday night when Ole Miss came out and the first 17 minutes it’s like being in a boxing match and just getting beaten all over. But we didn’t fall down. We still stood on our feet, and we were able to recover and wear them out. I would expect that from Georgia.” There’s also a target on Auburn’s back now that the Tigers are National No. 2, entering conference play 5-0 for the first time since 1998-99 and only the fourth time in program history (5-0, 1999; 5-0, 1965; 12-0, 1959). A player who needs no extra motivation against the Bulldogs is KD Johnson . The sophomore guard played in Georgia last year, where he averaged 13.5 points per game. For Auburn, he is third on the team this year with 12.9 points per game and has scored a total of 50 points in the last three games. He also has three steals in each of those games. But nothing changes for Johnson playing against his former team. “It’s just going to be the same as any other match,” he said. “You see me getting hyped at every game. I’m going to be the same KD. It’s nothing new.” Auburn and Georgia tip at 8:00 p.m. CT from Auburn Arena. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com, and the game will also air on ESPNU with Tom Hart and Pat Bradley on the call. PLAYER TO WATCH: KD JOHNSON sophomore guard KD Johnson , a transfer from UGA, sparked the Tigers both offensively and defensively in their last three SEC games. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game combined against Florida, No. 24 Alabama and Ole Miss. Johnson has hit double digits 12 times this season and has become a fan favorite of Auburn for his passionate play on the pitch. IN THE SERIES: GEORGIA Despite losing two of their last three games, Auburn still holds a one-game lead (97-96) in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers are 62-25 when they play at home and have won four of their last six games at Auburn Arena. The last home win came in January 2020 when Samir Doughy scored a team-high 17 points. head coach Bruce Pearl is 18-9 all-time against Georgia. KNOCK NO. 1 Auburn came in at #2 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, trailing #1 Gonzaga by just four points (1,486 to 1,482). The Tigers earned 36 first-place votes against Gonzaga’s 25. The No. 2 position is still the highest Auburn has achieved under head coach Bruce Pearl , and it’s the Tigers’ highest ranking since 1999. Prior to this week, Auburn was ranked #2 three times in 1999 and once in 1959.

