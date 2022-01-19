Naomi Osaka returns to court at Australian Open





On December 31, as the closing hours of 2021 ticked away, Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter: I’ve never been more excited in a year that has passed. Osaka, who hadn’t played a competitive tennis match since losing to the world’s 73rd player in the third round of the US Open, made a jump in Melbourne, Australia, in early 2022 after her second long match break in seven months. And who can blame her. In the 10 months since she won her fourth Grand Slam title, in Australia, her destiny had changed from a must-see superstar to something far more worrying. As last winter drew to a close, Osaka was the dominant figure in her sport and the world’s highest-paid female athlete at just 23 years old, as well as a respected voice on social justice. And then she became something completely different.

There was a time after the French Open where I felt like everyone was judging me, she said after her first round win at the Australian Open on Monday. It feels a little weird when you go into a stadium to play and worry about what everyone’s gaze means. Her game started to unravel in early spring, especially when the competition moved to clay courts, where she was never comfortable. A confrontation with French Open officials over her refusal to appear at mandatory post-match press conferences led to her withdrawal from the tournament. She went public on her years-long battle with depression, took two months off and returned to the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the torch but lost in the third round amid relentless pressure to excel.

Then came the dismay at the US Open, where she was a favorite to successfully defend her title, but left with a tearful confession that tennis no longer made her happy, if it ever did. Suddenly, that moment of triumph at the 2020 US Open felt foreboding: After she triumphed in three sets, she barely smiled and instead lay in the middle of the field, staring at the dark sky. It was like an extreme build-up, and you saw it all coming out last year, said a rusty Osaka this month after her first tune-up match in Melbourne, a messy three-set win over Aliz Cornet.

Osaka got sharper and calmer in her next two games, both straight wins, then withdrew from the warm-up tournament ahead of her semifinal, saying her body was in shock after playing three games in five days after an interruption she’d expected to last much longer. I really thought I wouldn’t be playing for most of this year, she said. I felt like I didn’t know what my future would be. I’m pretty sure a lot of people can relate to that. In some ways, it had never been easier with Osaka, who will face Madison Brengle in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Her story, while no one knows how it will end, is a cautionary tale for anyone pursuing a dream that may not be hers or for anyone who has to hit the pause button regardless of the consequences. despite her enormous wealth and early success, or perhaps because of it, has never seemed so vulnerable. And yet there will always be a separation with Osaka, who can be painfully shy, a kind of wall that even those close to her have struggled to break through. That’s only gotten harder as her persona has grown, as so have the barriers and team of gatekeepers that surround her as the pressures of success and fame mount.

In some ways, this can all be easier with a more outgoing person, said Harold Solomon, the former pro who coached Osaka when she was a teenager. Naomi is quiet and introspective. I’m not sure if she was really clear on what all this would mean. Now, back in Australia, the place where things last appeared in her world, is she ready for the melting pot? Even if she is victorious, in matches, in the biggest tournaments, is that an appropriate way to measure the success and well-being of someone who just four months ago could not find joy on a tennis court? Is this really the life Osaka wants?

Osaka, a self-proclaimed introvert, rarely gives interviews. She speaks in tightly controlled environments or post-game press conferences during tournaments, where she has said she’d rather not appear. (It’s also possible that her complaints about press conferences were just a barrel of her bigger complaints about the life of a professional tennis player.) Her parents, including her father, Leonard Francois, who urged his daughters to take up tennis, according to Richard Williams’ blueprint, no longer speak in public. Osaka, through its representatives, declined to be interviewed for this article. Behind microphones, she communicates purposefully, in clipped sentences that are reversed over and over. When she’s emotional, it’s usually on Instagram or Twitter.

Sascha Bajin, who coached Osaka to her first two Grand Slam titles, at the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open, said he initially needed to figure out how to give him enough confidence to compete in the most basic communication. Naomi was so shy at first, she didn’t even talk, he said in a recent interview. Bajin found that she liked anime. So he started looking at it and learning more about it, then casually referred to it before or after the exercise, which started provoking her. She saw that I was showing an interest in something that interested her. Naomi requires trust and faith. Never celebrated winning points or games. There is a very basic and valid question to ask when considering Osaka’s career: does she really like tennis? Did she ever do that? yahhh? Solomon said in song, the way people intonation when they’re not quite convinced of what they’re saying.

Solomon was one of several coaches in South Florida who shared his services at little or no cost to help Francois fulfill his dream of producing the next iteration of Venus and Serena Williams. Mari, who is 18 months older than Naomi and as free of emotions as Naomi is bottled up, initially had more drive to achieve stardom, Solomon and the other coaches said. Ultimately, she lacked the size, speed and strength of her younger sister, who is about half a meter taller at six feet. Mari Osaka’s singles ranking peaked at 280 in 2018. She retired last year.

Her younger sisters’ motivations were more of a mystery. Bill Adams, who coached the girls when the family first moved from New York to Florida in 2006, said Naomi Osaka was difficult to read even as a ten-year-old. She never refused to do a drill or pull a face, Adams said, but she never celebrated good shots or winning points or games. A decade later, Adams ran into Osaka at the Evert Tennis Academy after winning the Indian Wells Masters, the first major title of her career. I told her I was happy because I thought you didn’t really like it at first, Adams said. For years, the buses said, beating her older sister was Osaka’s primary motivation. Once that was possible, her dreams expanded. Patrick Tauma, who coached the Osaka girls when Naomi was in her mid-teens, said he once asked her what she dreams of achieving on the tennis court. She told him it was to beat Serena Williams in the US Open final. She did in 2018, but the win was somewhat tarnished by Williams’ meltdown during clashes with the chair umpire, who chastised her for receiving coaching during the match. During the trophy ceremony, Osaka was in tears.

I feel like she’s lost her purpose, Tauma said. She’s so young. It all happened so quickly for her.

Osaka’s relationship with Solomon, who coached her when she was 16, was less harmonious. It ended not long after he questioned her definition of hard work every day. He said the dynamics of their relationship were retarded, with the coach pulling the student instead of the other way around. I’m not saying it wasn’t there at times, but to bring out its full potential you have to do that on a consistent basis, Solomon said. She was young, I may have been too impatient, but I’m not going to spend time with you in court if you don’t want to. Work, win and then a crash. Obviously, Osaka figured out how to work consistently enough to win four Grand Slam titles, but in the end winning brought relief instead of happiness or satisfaction, despite the money, fame, and platform it also gave her. Understanding everything her success on the field would entail, Tauma wondered how hot the spotlight was, the obligations to sponsors, the weight of being the symbol of a new, more multicultural and open Japan?

She just wants to be a tennis player, Tauma said. Now she is a money machine. All these people work around her as a company. She has the feeling that I am not a player anymore. In the fall, he contacted the Osaka team and offered to spend some time with her on the pitch to get back to her roots and remember the good things about the game and the smell of when you were starving . Tauma never heard from again.

At the time, Osaka was busy doing things she didn’t do growing up, like driving from her home in Los Angeles to the Bay Area to stay overnight. I didn’t really have that many friends, so I didn’t really talk to anyone, she said. Eventually, her desire to be back on the field returned. She texted her coach and trainer and asked if they wanted to work with her again. I was just sitting in my house and wondering, what do I want to do in the future? she said. During her first practice, she tried to be acutely aware of whether she wanted to be there, whether she could fully commit to any moment, because if she didn’t, she knew she was wasting everyone’s time. I’m not sure if this is going to turn out well, she said in Melbourne this month. Osaka was mostly solid in her first round win over Spain’s Camila Osorio. She said she often feels happy to start the year in Australia. Whether she can stay that way is a mystery.

