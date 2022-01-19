Cadillac Hockey organizes Salute to Service Game

The Cadillac High School hockey team laces up their skates to once again honor the men and women who sacrificed themselves for our country.

On Wednesday evening, the Vikings host Big Rapids in their annual Salute to Service Military Appreciation Game at the Wex. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Over the years, the game is a tradition that started as the US 131 Cup Challenge that evolved into a veteran recognition game. The teams gathered on Wednesday night to skate out with a 50 foot by 30 foot flag for the opening ceremony. It’s a game that means so much more than hockey to the athletes and veterans in attendance.

“It’s bigger than hockey. It’s bigger than what we do. We really couldn’t do it without them,” said Cadillac Hockey Senior Kam Hearld.

“I’ve always helped veterans and I really appreciate how they’ve helped us for our country and what they’re doing to keep us safe,” said Cadillac Hockey Junior Cole Mortensen.

“It’s an opportunity for us to raise public awareness about and honor the veterans. I know, because we were Vietnam veterans, we didn’t have any of that when we got home,” said Vietnam veteran Allen Retlewski of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.

The race starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Wex in Cadillac. It is free for all veterans to participate. Students also get free admission if they bring donations of peanut butter, protein bars, canned food, or toilet paper for the Veterans Serving Veterans pantry.