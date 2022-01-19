Australian Open organizers lament Novak Djokovic Saga .’s impact

The Australian Open organizers said on Tuesday they “deeply regretted” the impact Novak Djokovic’s deportation saga had on other players, admitting there were “lessons to be learned”. The unvaccinated world number one for men flew out of Melbourne on Sunday after failing in a final court attempt to stay and play in the first Grand Slam of the year, where he was aiming for a record 21st major title. His dramatic departure followed a lengthy high-stakes legal battle between the 34-year-old and Australian authorities that cast a dark shadow over the tournament.

In its initial comments on the case, Tennis Australia said in a statement that it respected the court’s decision and hoped the focus could now shift to action on the tennis court.

“As an Australian tennis family, we recognize that recent events have been a major distraction for everyone and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players,” it said, without naming Djokovic.

“There are always lessons to be learned and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule – as we do every year.”

The governing body also backed controversial CEO Craig Tiley, who has come under scrutiny for his role in giving Djokovic the green light to come to Australia.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Melbourne almost two weeks ago, thinking he could play after being given a medical clearance to enter the country.

The rationale was that he had contracted Covid-19 for the past six months, but it was challenged and after a legal battle he was eventually forced to leave.

“The board and member associations commend the CEO of Tennis Australia and the entire Tennis Australia team for their hard work and dedication to delivering a spectacular summer of tennis,” the statement said.

Djokovic is now back in Serbia with his image badly damaged and his future unclear.