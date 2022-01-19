Last Men In for 2022 NHL All-Star Game Announced

Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche (Central Division), Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic), and Terry of the Anaheim Ducks (Pacific) won fan votes for their respective divisions and will be added to the All-Star roster Game to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 5 (3pm ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

New York Rangers Ahead Mika Zibanejad won the votes of the fans in the Metropolitan Division, but cannot attend due to personal reasons. Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins finished second in the voting and will take his place.

Kadri was the best vote-catcher in the fan vote that ended at 11:59 PM on Monday. The attacker received more than double the votes of second place in the Central. The 31-year-old has never played in the All-Star Game in 13 NHL seasons. Terry and Guentzel will also play in the NHL All-Star Game for the first time.

Stamkos is playing in his seventh NHL All-Star Game.

Kadri is fifth in the NHL with 49 points (14 goals, 35 points) and joins Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, center Nathan MacKinnon and defender Cale Makari at the Central.

“It’s a career year (for Kadri),” said Bednar. “It’s been a remarkable year so far. So, look at his numbers, look… [at] what he’s doing for our team, helping us get to where we are in the standings (first in the Central), and I believe he deserves to be in that.”

Stamkos is right behind Kadri in the scoring race, joint sixth with 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists). The forward and captain of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions join Lightning defender Victor Hedman and goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy on the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s always a huge honor. That’s how I’ve always looked at them,” Stamkos said on Tuesday. “You never really know how many chances you’ll get. Obviously it’s a unique situation with the fans voting for me. A little surprised, but I think that’s pretty cool. I’ve never been in that situation.”

“The fans in Tampa and everywhere got their votes, which, as I said, was pleasantly surprising. Maybe I wouldn’t be, but I thought that was pretty cool. I have a young family now and a 2 1/ A 2 year old who understands what’s going on, and I think that will make this time even more special.”

Terry has scored 22 goals in 38 games, sixth in the NHL, having never scored more than seven goals in his previous four NHL seasons. The Ducks are also represented by keeper John Gibson on the Pacific Ocean.

“I got so many tweets and I saw how amazing the Ducks fans were towards me and I know it was a full court press from the Ducks fans. I’m so thankful,” said Terry, who is currently in the NHL COVID-19- protocol. . “It means a lot to me, but I think it’s pretty cool for me because I know there’s a lot of fans in the League who aren’t even Ducks fans, who must have voted for me. Just to know a little bit that and getting the recognition is pretty cool for me.”

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 20 goals and 38 points in 32 games. The attacker joins Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry at the Metropolitan; he was selected to play in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game but was unable to attend due to a shoulder injury.

Penguin Captain Sydney Crosby was asked last month if he had ever seen Guentzel play at the level he has played this season.

“I don’t think so. He’s had some good runs, but he’s just doing everything so well,” said Crosby. “Finding different ways, whether it’s going to the net… that shot is just perfect. He does it all. So it’s great to see that and want to keep it going.”

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will feature the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

These are the grids:

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)

f Sebastian Aho |, CAR (2nd)

f Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

f Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

f Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

f Chris Kreider, New York (2nd)

f Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

d Adam Fox, New York (1st)

d Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

d Zach Werensky, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)

f Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

f Patrice Bergeron, FOREST (3rd)

f Jonathan Huberdeau, VLA (2nd)

f Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

f Austin Matthews, TOR (4th)*

f Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

f Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

d Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star appearances)

f Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

f Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

f Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

f Kirill Kaprisov, MIN (1st)

f Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

f Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

V Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

f Joe Pavelskic, OF (4th)

D Cal Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)

f Leon Draisitl, EDM (3rd)

f Jordan Eberlea, SEA (2nd)

f Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1)

f Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

f Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

f Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

f Troy Terry, ANA (1st)

d Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, FROM (1pc)

* Fan-chosen captain