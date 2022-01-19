Ashes cricket 2022: proof that David Warner is the unhappiest test cricketer in the world





David Warner had a relatively disappointing Ashes series, but the numbers prove that luck has not been on the side of the Aussie openers.

Since his record-breaking 335 not out against Pakistan in December 2019, Australian cricketer David Warner has been unusually silent in the game’s longest format. The reckless southpaw has averaged 37.37 in Test cricket since his marathon run at Adelaide Oval, with three 50-plus scores in 10 games. It’s been more than two years since his last Test century, making it the longest drought of his international career. has every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now for 14 days for free. While he didn’t have a horrendous Ashes series, with 273 runs at 34.12, his output was relatively disappointing given his impeccable record on home soil. But a study conducted by the ESPNcricinfo statisticians found that luck wasn’t necessarily on the Aussie opener’s side in recent years. As of October 2018, Warner has the lowest percentage of fielding delays — including caught catches and missed stumpings — of any test cricketer. The New South Welshman has given the fielding side 23 chances, 21 of which were used, making him the unhappiest batter in the world. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lankan gloveman Dinesh Chandimal are not far behind and are in second place. Batters with the lowest rate of postponement in Test cricket since October 2018 8.70 percent – David Warner 9.09 percent – ​​Virat Kohli 9.09 percent – ​​Dinesh Chandimal 9.52 percent – ​​​​​​KL Rahul 10.34 percent – ​​Kraigg Brathwaite * Minimum 20 opportunities offered, only dropped catches and missed stumpings Of course, Warner enjoyed his fair share of luck in the Ashes series, with English opener Rory Burns dropping an absolute dolly on the second slip during the Gabba test. Warner was at 48 at the time, eventually eliminated by Ollie Robinson for 94. During the same innings, the 35-year-old was clean-bowled by Ben Stokes at 17, only for reps to show the English all-rounder had crossed the popping fold. Forefoot no-balls is a recurring theme throughout Warner’s career – he has tripled in Test cricket four times after being sacked on a no-ball. In the meantime, ESPNcricinfo has named Australian teammate Marnus Labuschagne the luckiest batter in world cricket. The Queenslander has been given 16 postponements in Test cricket since he made his international debut in October 2018 – of the 41 opportunities he offered the fielding team, only 61 per cent were taken. Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is second on that list with 15. Batters with the most delays in Test cricket since October 2018 16 – Marnus Labuschagne 15 – Ajinkya Rahane 13 – Ben Stokes 13 – Dimuth Karunaratne 12 – Rishabh Pant * Only dropped catches and missed stumpings Labuschagne has scored 567 of his 2,220 Test runs after being given an extra life – his Test batting average would be 42.4 instead of 56.9 if the fielding side held onto their chances against the Australian number 3. “Statistically, he is the happiest Test batsman in history to date,” former Australian opener Ed Cowan said on the website. ABC Tribune podcast last month. “Obviously he gets the points. We’re huge Marnus fans on this podcast… And you make your own luck for sure, but I’m saying it’s basically every test match an extra hit. “He’s a tough bastard. He hit excellent this Test. He knows his game. “He knows how to adapt in different circumstances. He has a strong technique. He has a strong mind.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/the-ashes/proof-david-warner-is-the-worlds-unluckiest-test-batter/news-story/8600488cfd609b0a3ef23cbef7cbe537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos