Tennis Australian Open: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, American top players expelled





1/6 No. 2 seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (pictured) defeated Storm Sanders of Australia on Day 2 of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE Jan. 18 (UPI) – Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka were among the top seeded players to win the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday. Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff, the top Americans in the tournament, were each knocked out in the first round. The first round of the tournament started Monday in Melbourne, but was broadcast in the United States on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as Australian time is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Gauff was the first seeded player to leave the Grand Slam. The number 18 seed lost in straight sets to Qiang Wang at the Margaret Court Arena on Monday. “It obviously didn’t go my way,” Gauff told reporters on Monday. “She played very well and I didn’t play my best tennis. I’m going to learn from it and try to come back.” Kenin, placed at number 11, lost to compatriot Madison Keys in straight sets a few hours later. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, converted just one break point and made a total of 27 unforced errors in the 91-minute game. “Every first round is tough, but when you have to go up against a Grand Slam champion, it’s never easy,” said Keys. “I’m just happy with how I played and happy to be in the second round.” Australia’s No. 1 Ash Barty took the top spot in the overall standings, thanks to the much-discussed departure of Serbian Novak Djokovic from the men’s draw. The women’s favorite Barty needed just 54 minutes on Monday to knock out Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza from Spain, No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic, No. 5 Maria Sakkari from Greece were among the other top women who advanced to the first round on Monday and Tuesday. No. 13 Naomi Osaka from Japan, the defending champion, and No. 22 Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, the gold medalist of the 2020 Summer Women’s Singles, also advanced to the second round. No. 16 Angelique Kerber from Germany and No. 20 Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic were among the top women upset in the first round. No. 21 Jessica Pegula, Madison Brengle, Bernarda Pera, Amanda Anisimova, Hailey Baptiste, Alison Riske and Danielle Collins were the American women who came out of the first round. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia was the best placed men’s player to advance. It took him almost two hours on Monday to beat Henri Laaksonen from Switzerland in straight sets. The win led to a second round match with Australian Nick Kyrgios. 3 Alexander Zverev from Germany, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, No. 5 Andrey Rublev from Russia and No. 6 Rafael Nadal from Spain were among the other top men to advance to the second round with straight-set wins. Nadal and Zverev continued on Monday. Tsitsipas and Rublev continued on Tuesday. Number 20 Taylor Fritz, No. 23 Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Stefan Kozlov, Maxime Cressy, Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald were the Americans who advanced to the second round of the men’s circuit. Cressy defeated compatriot John Isner, the number 22 seed, in a five-set thriller. That match lasted four hours and 10 minutes and ended in Melbourne on Tuesday. The first wave of second-round matches for the 2022 Australian Open air from 7-9pm EST Tuesday on ESPN+. The round will run from 9:00 PM to 11:30 PM on ESPN2 and from 11:30 PM Tuesday to 7:00 AM Wednesday on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/2022/01/18/australia-Tsitsipas-Sabalenka-advance-top-Americans-ousted-Australian-Open-tennis/3821642506817/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos