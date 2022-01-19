Tampa Bay resident representing Team USA hockey in Beijing





article For the first time, an NHL draft pick calling Tampa Bay home has been selected to play on Team USA for the Winter Olympics. After the NHL had to withdraw from the league due to COVID-19, Hudson resident Nate Smith – who currently plays at Minnesota State University – was announced as one of the rosters. Smith was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets. He received a call last week that he will represent the United States in Beijing. It’s a big step for a hockey player who grew up in a state not exactly known for its ice. “It’s still kind of an opportunity for me just to get out of Florida,” he said. “I’ve come a long way, pretty much in every aspect.” He started playing hockey on Rollerblades as a child, but eventually played on the ice at River Ridge and Mitchell High School in Pasco County. “When I was playing there wasn’t a lot of ice, at least I didn’t know that,” he said at a press conference organized by his school. “It seemed like it grew more and more every year.” “I had to step back and get myself together a little bit, very quickly. I had to call my parents first, my father, he didn’t know what to say either.” Today, sunny Tampa Bay is an ice hockey town. There are half a dozen rinks with competitions for all ages, robust high school competitions, and of course the two-time Stanley Cup champions have made hockey as accessible as any other sport. “We are definitely doing something here,” said Smith’s coach Carl Napoli. Napoli coached Nate as a young roller hockey player and then at Mitchell High School. “It kind of legitimizes all the work and effort that the kids and the parents have put into it all.” Napoli says Smith’s work ethic is about winning. If he can do it this time, he’ll wear more than just the “Florida Boy” title around his neck. “I am very honored,” said Smith. “Not many people get the chance to call themselves an Olympian. I’m excited to get this thing going and can’t wait to get to Beijing.” The first game of Team USA is on February 10 against the home team of China.

