Club sports offer opportunities for Huskies





DeKALB NIU is known for popular sports such as basketball, soccer and football. However, there are club sports on campus that you may not know about. NIU offers various club sports such as hockey, table tennis, fencing, eSports, gymnastics and more. Because these sports are not as highly regarded as the sports the school is known for, they don’t get the same attention. Club sports are not run by the same administrators who regulate the athletics of the association at NIU. All club sports are student-run and open to all paying students, faculty and staff. Every sports club has a board of directors that allows the public to see who is in charge of each organization. There are more than 500 students who actively participate in club sports. Join a club A student can become a member of a sports club by finding the Student Life section on the NIUs website, where Club Sports can be found under the heading Join the Fun. There, students will find a list of all sports clubs available at NIU. Once you click on the sports club you want to join, you will be redirected to that sports Huskie Link page. There you will find all the information you need to participate and participate. Any student or group of students of NIU can also start a sports association. Proposed clubs must not already be offered on campus and must be a student organization recognized by the Student Association. If these conditions are met, the sports club must obtain permission from NIU Recreation to be part of the RecWell sports club program. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Kucik, competition sport coordinator at NIU. All sports clubs are required to register their organization on Huskie Link. The president of the sports club being formed must also schedule a meeting with James Holmes, the vice president of the sorority. It is also required that in order to start or continue your sports club, the club must complete paperwork at the beginning of each semester. Sports such as table tennis have open training sessions several times a week. They also have unofficial tournaments and USA Table Tennis Association approved tournaments throughout the year. Membership is free and they are open to players of all skill levels. All you need to do to become a member is to send the organization an email, which can be found through the official NIU website. The organization will then submit a form to allow interested parties to access the recreation center to participate in their practices. Some may think that you need experience to join a club, but actually you don’t need it to join a club. If you are interested in joining NIU club sports, lack of experience should not hold you back as it is not a requirement. There are newcomers in all NIU sports clubs. More information can be found on the Sports club page found on the NIU website.

