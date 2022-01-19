Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Weekly Awards – January 18, 2022





Gymnast of the Week: Kyla Bryant, 5th, Stanford (Athens, Georgia) Took home three event titles en route to an overall win in California on Sunday, totaling a career-best and NCAA-leading all-around score of 39,675 to lead the Cardinal to a season-opening performance of 196,275.

Bryant’s performance began with a career-best performance on bars, scoring a 9.95 to take the highest score given throughout the competition (0.075 better than any other gymnast).

With her efforts on Sunday, Bryant, along with Utah’s Grace McCallum and Michigan’s Natalie Wojcik, maintains the best all-around singles meet score in the country over two weeks of competition. Specialist of the Week: Sage Thompson, Fr., Utah (Lehi, Utah) Thompson recorded her first career win after taking part of the bar title in Utah’s defeat to No. 3 Oklahoma.

Thompson recorded the highest score of the season by a Ute with a 9.925 in second position.

Her 9,925 led Utah to its seasonal effort to help Oklahoma to its first regular season loss since 2018.

She has hit 2-2 routines as a bars specialist so far this season. Freshman/Newcomer of the Week: Grace McCallum, Fr., Utah (Isanti, Minn.) Set the nation’s highest all-around score to lead Utah in the upset over No. 3 Oklahoma, which marked the Sooners’ first regular-season loss since 2018, in just her second encounter of the season.

Her score of 39.675 propelled the Utes to the nation’s second-best score in 2022. It’s the highest all-around score by a freshman in the Pac-12 since MyKayla Skinner in 2017.

She scored 9.90 or better in three of the four competitions she entered, while scoring 9.875 in the others.

She earned a 10.0 from a judge on floor and scored a 9.975 for her first win on the floor. She is just one of five gymnasts in the NCAA to have scored a 9,975 or better on floor to date.

Utah’s lone all-rounder pushed the Utes to No. 2 in the country after the 197,775 team score, the highest home opening score in school history.

McCallum is eighth on vault in land, ninth on beam and 14th on floor. Coach choice: Wesley Stephenson, Sr., Stanford (Plainfield, Illinois) In her first outing of her senior season and with Stanford trailing .100, Stephenson had a 9.85 out on beam, taking sixth of the day.

She returned to the Cardinal lineup for the first time since the 2020 season after opting out of 2021.

Stanford’s beam score (49.275) currently ranks as the fourth best in the nation. 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Weekly Gymnastics Awards

