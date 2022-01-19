Cricket news: New Zealand postpones Australia tour





One-day cricket has been a regular part of the Australian summer, but the latest move from New Zealand has changed all that.

Australia will go home for the first time in more than 40 years without a single men’s ODI after strict quarantine requirements from the New Zealand government forced the Blackcaps to suspend their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. New Zealand Cricket revealed on Wednesday that the global spread of Omicron had delayed the government’s plans to relax quarantine requirements by the time the four-match ODI and T20 series were to end on February 8. The Kiwis had already predicted they would bring a subpar squad to Australia due to a clash with their upcoming home Test series with South Africa. Australia has played at least one ODI every home summer since 1977/78, avoiding a elimination with one clash against the Kiwis in an empty SCG last year, before that series was also called off. The latest step brings the number of series Australia has postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic to seven, and twice a one-off test against Afghanistan. The other postponed games include two Tests against Bangladesh, three one-day games against Zimbabwe, three T20s against the West Indies, three Tests against South Africa and a previous white-ball series against New Zealand. Australia’s next currently scheduled matches are a five-game T20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Sydney on February 11. New Zealand Cricket teamed up with Cricket Australia to propose a schedule change that would allow the Blackcaps to return home later than originally planned, but the government informed New Zealand Cricket that it still could not guarantee when the cricketers would return. should be allowed to enter the country. As a result, the three ODIs and one-off T20 have been postponed and both CA and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will discuss when the postponed matches can be played. “We are extremely disappointed that we cannot play the scheduled games against New Zealand as planned, but we will continue to work with the New Zealand cricketer to reschedule the series,” said CA boss Nick Hockley. “We thank NZC who have done everything they can to make the series possible, but as they were unable to get assurances on the return quarantine arrangements, it just isn’t possible at the moment.” NZC chief executive David White said “the arrival of Omicron” had led to a harsh mandatory 10-day isolation period being imposed on all inbound travelers, which players did not want to undergo. “NZC and CA had explored a proposal to extend the tour and move the date for the squad to return to New Zealand in the hopes that this would be more feasible for the government,” he said. “Unfortunately, we were advised this morning that they could not give any certainty about this.” Australia is currently scheduled to play three T20Is in New Zealand in mid-March, but it remains to be seen whether those matches go ahead. Australia last played against New Zealand in ODIs in March 2020 at an empty SCG. The sides were to play a series of three games, but due to Covid-related complications, only the first game went through. The Trans-Tasman rivals last met in T20 cricket in the final of the 2021 World Cup, which Australia won.

