Wisconsin Badgers football recruitment: UCLA DB Jay Shaw announces transfer to UW . at





Always on the hunt to further improve their roster, the Wisconsin Badgers added Toledo graduate transfer cornerback Justin Clark earlier this month. The move added valuable experience to the defensive secondary in an effort to fill the void left by Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks. On Tuesday night, the Badgers dived back into the transfer portal and secured another cornerback contract, this time from UCLA defending defender Jay Shaw. Shaw, a perennial performer for the Bruins, is another talented option for Hank Poteat and Jim Leonhard to work with, given his experience. After donning a red shirt during his first year on campus while training at UCLA, Shaw appeared in 43 games in four seasons with 16 starts. Also a valuable contributor to special teams, he checks a lot of boxes for the Badgers and seems to be a really nice addition. Last season, he had a team-high three interceptions and was a second-team All Pac-12 roster by PFF and the AP. Shaw, a former 4-star high school prospect, has one year left to qualify with the Badgers. At 5 feet-11 and 190 pounds, he is a solid size and has excellent ball skills considering his six career interceptions. Interception of DB Jay Shaw in his own end zone! It goes back to 66 yards, but… DTR will fire the next game.

Cincinnati 10, UCLA 7 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/POxIfjyuIv TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) August 30, 2019 Dean Engram and Alexander Smith may be the top two cornerbacks returning for Wisconsin, but the infusion of talent between Shaw and Clark should definitely add some depth and competition to the room. Based on resume alone, Shaw looks like a great asset to the Badgers, and I don’t think the staff are done exploring the transfer portal this off-season either.

