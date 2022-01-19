Sports
Australian Open tennis: 17-minute masterclass from US Open winner Emma Raducanu
Britain’s Emma Raducanu stunningly beats USA’s Sloane Stephens in their first round match at the Australian Open.Video / Sky Sport
Emma Raducanu made a big statement in the opening round of the Australian Open.
The US Open champion was last at the Margaret Court Arena just before midnight local time, but the Briton showed to Sloane Stephens why she is the tennis world’s new superstar.
A 28-year-old American who won the 2017 US Open in Stephens, Raducanu dominated her opening set on her maiden trip to the Australian Open with a remarkable performance.
The first set was over in just 17 minutes and Stephens won just four games.
It left the tennis world in shock.
But Stephens was a former number 3 in the world for a reason and bit back in the second set.
The first game she earned a break on Raducanu’s serve, but it lasted 14 minutes, almost longer than the entire first set.
And it was the start of a monumental battle as Stephens bounced back and won the second set 6-2.
But in the most bizarre of matches, Raducanu fought back in the third set and took it 6-1, although he didn’t believe it was as lopsided as it seemed.
“When I came out in the first set I thought I was playing really good tennis with very few casual mistakes, and then of course there would be some setbacks and the long rallies, she just came through with her defense,” she said. on the field after the game.
“So I’m glad I regrouped and again in the third set. Again I don’t really think the score reflected the level there because I really felt it and focused on getting every ball between the lines.”
Raducanu will play the number 98-ranked Danka Kovinic in the next round.
The match brought day 2 to a close, ending minutes after Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed in the men’s league, finished the program at the Rod Laver Arena with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer.
Tsitsipas, second at the French Open and last year semifinalist in Australia, will face Sebastian Baez in the next round.
Kyrgios claims
Nick Kyrgios says his recent bout of COVID-19 has “hit me pretty hard”.
“I was training for five hours a day, feeling extraordinary, and then it hit me and I was bedridden. I couldn’t really breathe properly. Coughing,” said the 26-year-old Australian after a 6-4, 6-4, 6- 3 win over qualifier Liam Broady in the first round at Melbourne Park. “I was pretty bad. For someone you assume is at the peak of his physicality, I’m pretty hit.”
This was Kyrgios’ first match of 2022. He went on to meet #2 seeded Daniil Medvedev, the US Open champion and runner-up at last year’s Australian Open.
Kyrgios, a two-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, withdrew from a drafting tournament in Sydney on January 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Everyone who’s been through it, I hope for the best. Of course I don’t feel 100% physically, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse,” he said. “Like, everyone is dealing with it right now. The whole world is dealing with it. So I’m just going to look at it day by day.”
First Australian win since 2017
Five-time finalist Andy Murray needed a solid five-setter on a player he beat last week to take his first Australian Open win since 2017.
Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 to advance to the second round.
Murray also fended off Basilashvili last week in a three-hour three-setter en route to the final in a tuneup event in Sydney.
In another tough five-setter, Maxime Cressy defeated compatriot and 22nd seeded John Isner 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4.
– With AP
