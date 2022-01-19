Hockey doomed by first period in 4-1 loss to #1 Mankato in series final – The North Wind

Friday night was a good story for the Northern Michigan University hockey team with an upset 4-2 win over the nation’s top-ranked team, Minnesota State-Mankato. However, Saturday turned out to be a piece of humble pie for the Cats in a 4-1 loss to the Mavericks.

NMU (13-9-1, 7-8-1 CCHA) got its third win of the season against the current No. 1 ranked team, and that could go a long way if the Wildcats can finish strong hoping for first NCAA Tournament appearance of the program since 2010. The Mavericks (21-5, 15-3 CCHA) are at the top of the college hockey world for a reason, showing their usual colors during Saturday’s game.

Northern put in three goals in the first period, and the result was individual defensive failures around backup goalkeeper Charlie Glockner. NMU coach Grant Potulny said Glockner deserved a chance to make a start after serving behind Rico DiMatteo this year, and despite the loss, he came out with a strong game of 28 saves.

Our lows can’t be as low as they are, and I have it individually, Potulny said. We had some players who sometimes if you don’t feel it, what you have to do as a player is find a way to help the guys who are playing well. I felt like we had too many guys tonight going one way or the other instead of playing together.

The game came out of the Wildcats’ control early on, with Mankato batting in just 1:54 first with a goal from striker Ondrej Pavel. With a delayed penalty ensuing, the Mavs took advantage of the 6-on-5 opportunity and took the lead. The Cats killed that power play, but couldn’t kill the next one as MSU went up 2-0 with Cade Borchardt’s score at 8:29. The nation’s top team continued to get 2-on-1 looks in front of the net, finding the back of it for the third time in the 6:26 period, this time with striker Ryan Sandelin.

Despite the terrible period, NMU still had a chance to win it. After a scoreless second period for both teams, the Wildcats took Mankatos’ lead to 3-1 at 06:50 on striker Alex Frye’s power play goal. Minutes later, Northern returned to the power play after a premonition after the whistle on Mankato.

In a frustrating run, striker AJ Vanderbeck got a shot from inside the left post and out, striker Hank Crone missed the net on a shot, the Mavericks killed the power play and scored another goal shortly afterwards in a rush to put the game out of reach. Even without scoring on that power play, it felt like the Wildcats had the momentum with over 10 minutes left to play. However, when MSU forward Brendan Furry scored at 9:59 AM, the game was essentially over.

I don’t necessarily know we gave ourselves the best chance of winning the match, that said, AJ [Vanderbeck]s puck if that goes off the pipe and in, its a 3-2 game and things are different, Potulny said. That’s what we talked about, the individual highs and lows, it’s a 2-on-1 from the blue line and we make it a breakaway. Those are the times when we have to start cleaning up to give ourselves to win games when we don’t have our best. We didn’t try our best tonight [Saturday], but we were in it to the end. We were playing, we were coming.

Potulny’s message was that the Wildcats had to get points every weekend for the rest of the season, and it was an important start after the break with a sweep from Colgate and a split with Mankato. With 10 conference games left to finish the regular season, and four of the five opponents on the brink of the NCAA tournament, there are chances for NMU to get some games back in the CCHA standings and re-enter to the NCAA tournament talk.