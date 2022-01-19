No. 23/22 Men’s Basketball falls 66-65 to K-State





Next game: State of Oklahoma 22-02-2022 | 13:00 CT ESPN or ESPN2 Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 January 22 (Sat) / 1pm CT State of Oklahoma Austin, Texas Senior Marcus Carr posted a season-high 25 points, but No. 23/22 Texas (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) dropped a hard-fought 66-65 decision against Kansas State (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) on Tuesday evening at the Frank Erwin Center. The loss left the Longhorns behind back-to-back games for the first time this season. Carr converted 6-of-13 field goals and 11-of-12 free throws in 36 minutes. Senior Timmy Allen was the only other Texas player to reach double figures with 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-8 FT) and six rebounds in 37 minutes. Texas set team season highs in both made free throws (21) and try (26) during the loss. After a layup by Mark Smith gave the Wildcats a 6-5 lead at 4:25 PM, Texas used an 8-0 run in the next three minutes to take a 13-6 advantage after a Andrew Jones lay up with 13:52 left. The Longhorns increased their kisses to a whopping nine points (22-13) after a Courtney Ramey three-pointer at 9:18. A pair of free throws from Allen gave Texas a 26-19 lead with 6:14 to go, but K-State reacted with a 10-4 sprint in the next three minutes to narrow the deficit to 30-29 after a three-pointer from Mike McGuirl at 2:59. A layup by Allen on a beautiful feed from Jones with five seconds to go gave the Longhorns a 35-31 margin at the break. Texas converted 14-of-16 free throws, while K-State hit just 5-of-10 off the line in the first 20 minutes. The Longhorns took a 44-40 lead on an Allen jumper at 15:16, but the Wildcats answered by scoring seven straight runs to take a 47-44 lead after a layup by Mark Smith to 12:11. The two teams exchanged the lead five times in the next six minutes as Carr hit back-to-back baskets to give Texas a 59-55 tie with 6:08 to go. Carr had 19 of his 25 points while scoring 6-for-10 field goals, including 2-for-4 threes and 5-for-6 free throws in the second half. UT increased its cushion to 65-60 on an Allen layup with 3:32 remaining, but that would mark the last point of the game for the Longhorns. Nigel Pack jumped at 3:13 to narrow the lead to 65-62, and Markquis Nowell converted a pair of free throws to 65-64 with 1:56 left. Pack then laid up at 1:13 to give the Wildcats a 66-65 lead. Texas had two chances to take the lead in the last minute, but was unable to convert it. Ramey missed a jumper with 42 seconds to go. After a defensive stop, the Longhorns gained possession with 12 seconds left. Carr missed a jumper from the right base line with two seconds left, and the Wildcats grabbed the rebound to seal the win. Texas returns to action when it hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 22. Tip is set for 1:00 PM Central at the Frank Erwin Center, and the game will be broadcast nationally by ESPN or ESPN2. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes Kansas State 66, 23/22 Texas 65 January 18, 2022 Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas) Presence: 11,498 Team Notes The Longhorns had broken their five-game winning streak against K-State in the loss.

Texas dropped to 544-141 all-time at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns are 272-58 at the Erwin Center over the past 20 seasons (dating back to the start of the 2002-03 season), including a 10-1 point in 2021-22.

Tonight’s game marked the first game of the UT this season, decided by three points or less.

The Longhorns set the team season high on free throws (21) and free throw attempts (26)

UT converted 14-of-16 free throws, while K-State went 5-of-10 from the line in the top half.

Texas led by no less than nine points (22-13) with 9:18 remaining in the first half. Timmy Allen Achieved double figures (15 points) for the 13th time this year (18 games) and 84th in his career (103 games)

Tied his season high in minutes (37) Devin Askew Set a season high in minutes (26)

Three assists registered without turnover christian bishop Puts his season high in assists (three)

Tied up are season highs in rebounds (eight) and blocks (two) Marcus Carr Put season highs in scoring (25 points) and free throws made (11-12)

For the second time this year (18 games) and 24th in his career (110 games) achieved the 20 points

This year for the 10th time and 74th in his career by scoring double digits Dylan Dissu Has now recorded at least one blocked shot in eight of his first 10 matches

