Future Cougs well represented in 2022 Polynesian Bowl

PROVO, Utah– If you want a BYU football fix in January, this weekend is your chance to see future Cougs in action. The 2022 Polynesian Bowl takes place on Saturday night (9:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network), bringing the nation’s top high school players together on one field to compete in an annual All-Star game. This is the first Polynesian bowl on the island of Oahu since 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic). Four BYU football signers will compete this week in the All-Star event that will take place at Kamehameha High School. The game used to be at Aloha Stadium, but that venue is off-limits for use. The four BYU football signers include Weber High School defensive lineman Aisea Moa. Moa, a former four-star recruit, signed up for classes earlier this month and was announced as one of eight mid-year entrants. Moa will play on “Team Makai” (Hawaiian term representing the ocean), coached by former Super Bowl champion QB Doug Williams. They take on Team Mauka (Mountains in Hawaiian), coached by legendary Hawaiian head coach June Jones. Along with Moa, the other BYU signatories in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl are WR Jarinn Kalama (Wasatch High via Hawaii), Orem OL Vae Soifua and OL Talin Togiai of Rigby High School. Another name to keep an eye out for is Skyridge’s offensive lineman, Tapuvae Amaama. Amaama will make an official visit to BYU in Provo next weekend. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound interior lineman recently received a home visit from BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk. The History of BYU Football in the Polynesian Bowl Since the Polynesian Bowl launched in 2017, many of BYU’s commits have played in the event. The last two offensive MVPs in the Polynesian Bowl currently play at BYU in QB Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (2020) and WR Puka Nacua (2019). A total of 12 BYU football players, either on the 2022 roster or currently serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ or Latter-day Saints, have played in the Polynesian Bowl since 2017. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

