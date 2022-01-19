Nathan Smith Selected For U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team





MANKATO, Minnesota (KEYC) Minnesota State Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings will make the trip to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics with junior striker Nathan Smith. When the National Hockey League announced last month that its players would not be competing in the games, it opened a door for others to adapt to red, white, and blue. Smith is one of the top players in all of Division I Hockey, leading the country with 35 points from 24 games played this year, which is an average of almost 1.5 points per game. I am extremely honored, not many people get the chance to call themselves an Olympian. I am extremely excited to get this going and can’t wait to get to Beijing. The Hudson, Florida native is not necessarily from a state known for hockey, but he took the opportunity to play roller hockey growing up. After school I was always outside exercising. I’d come home, throw my backpack somewhere in the house, and I’d be on my way out to play every sport I could. Then my good friend played street hockey outside. I was quite a few years younger, but I loved doing it. We used to mess around, he taught me a bit, I loved to play. One day I said, Hey Dad, I want to go to one of his games. He played roller hockey at the ice rink in our town. I went there and was like Hey, I wanna try it. We went to Play It Again Sports, he gave me all my stuff and I’ve never looked back since. It all worked out for the 2018 Winnipeg Jets draft pick after helping MSU to its first-ever Frozen Four last season. Smith plays a key role in helping the Mavericks become one of the top teams in the nation again this year, and it’s no surprise that he’s going to this year’s Winter Olympics and becoming the first MSU men’s hockey player since David Backes in 2014 this does. Smith and the Mavericks take the ice against St. Thomas this Thursday in the first game of a home and home series. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 4-20 and will be broadcast on KEYC NBC. Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

