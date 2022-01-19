flyers vs. Islanders: 9 come empty in shootout for 9th loss in a row

Tuesday night was the unlucky nine for the Flyers.

The team left the ninth game in a row with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center.

Nine Flyers went winless in the agility game. The club is 0-4 in the shootout this season.

Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux, Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost, James van Riemsdyk, Gerry Mayhew and Ivan Provorov came across empty.

Carter Hart was 8 to 8 on New York’s attempts before Oliver Wahlstrom finally put an end to things.

The Flyers (13-18-8) are in danger of losing 10 times in a row for the second time this season. They went 0-8-2 from November 18 to December 8 and are 0-6-3 in this current nine-game spiral.

“We all have our pride and losing sucks, there’s no other way around it,” Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo said. “So it’s hard because you see how much effort went into tonight, the way guys blocked shots and paid a price for each other, it felt like a lot of areas of our team play were very strong. We didn’t come out with that win.” And that’s clearly what we get out of this.”

It marks the first time since 2006-07 that the Flyers have had two losing series of eight games or more in the same season, when they finished an NHL-worst 22-48-12.

“It’s a setback, it’s hard, but we’re seeing progress in our game,” Yeo said. “It’s hard to sit here when you’re losing like that and feeling good about the progress, but we don’t have any other choice. We just have to make sure we get better and better.”

Including the playoffs, the Flyers have gone to OT 10 times in their last 17 matchups with the Islanders (13-13-6). With a 4-1 loss Monday-evening and Tuesday’s decision, the Flyers were swept by New York in the back-to-back set.

“We’re playing better and better, but we just can’t find a way to win,” said Oskar Lindblom. “I thought we played well enough to win this game and we were unlucky not to.”

The Flyers played one of their better games since the calendar flipped to 2022.

They held the Islanders to single-digit shots in each period, reacting well to a deficit and taking a lead early in the final stanza.

Giroux scored just over four minutes into the third period. With an assist on Van Riemsdyk’s power play goal in the first period, the Flyers captain closed with a two point game.

Atkinson posted a game-high six shots and assisted Giroux’s goal.

The deployment was there, the defensive deployment was there, and the timely offensive production was there.

But still no win.

New York tied the score with 4:28 minutes remaining in regulation time.

To be fair, the Flyers only fell short by a few points. But they were decisive areas: no lead in the third period and no scoring in the shootout.

“I am strongly convinced not to look at the big picture,” said Giroux. “For us, it’s getting the next game ready for Columbus, playing game by game. We’ll keep playing the right way, keep fighting as a team and then we can go and look at the standings. It wasn’t a secret that was far away, but for us we just have to keep fighting, keep winning hockey games and just climb back up the play-off standings.”

Farabee skated bent over to the bench after a hit in the third period.

The 21-year-old winger appeared to be pointing at his left shoulder as he was assessed by Jim McCrossin, Flyers’ director of medical services. Farabee injured that shoulder earlier in the season and missed about two weeks.

He stayed on the bench and returned to the game, but something to keep an eye on this week.

More: ‘says a lot about him’ Flyers take another hit with Hayes running out of time

Justin Braun put his body there all night, blocking big shots on shorthanded. He took the game out of pain and played well while doing so.

A day after he recorded the second-longest goalscoring drought of his career in 20 games, Konecny ​​set himself on a scoring streak with a key marker during the middle frame.

One of the glaring problems of the Flyers is that a goal against can quickly be converted into another goal against.

But Konecny ​​promptly countered an Islanders goal with his own goal to send both clubs into the second break, tied at 2-2.

Overall, the Flyers played a strong second period, doubling New York in shots with a 14-7 lead. Rasmus Ristolinen came inches from giving the Flyers a 3-2 lead with 50 seconds left in the stanza. His shot seeped to the goal line, but Semyon Varlamov spread out and hid it.

Hart has not recorded a win since December 14.

The 23-year-old finished with 28 saves on 31 shots. He put six in overtime and was almost the hero in the shootout.

“Hartsy did a great job in the shootout tonight and we just have to find a way to get one,” said Giroux.

Casey Cizikas defeated Hart on the curb with less than five minutes to go to force overtime.

Hart appeared to misinterpret Josh Bailey’s goal as New York took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Luckily for Hart, Konecny ​​answered with an equalizing goal 26 seconds later.

Varlamov, the Islanders’ backup, turned 31 stops into 34 shots and failed to allow the Flyers to score in the shootout.

You have to tap Zack MacEwen with your stick to take on 44-year-old Zdeno Chara’s six-foot challenge during the third period.

After MacEwen delivered a hit on Scott Mayfield, Chara came in defense of his teammate. The Flyers winger and future Hall of Fame defender dropped the gloves.

Nobody likes to fight Chara, who got the best of MacEwen. Good party, yes.

A day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 in a ceremony Tuesday night at TD Garden.

O’Ree broke the color barrier in hockey on January 18, 1958, when he became the first black player to play in an NHL game.

Prior to the puck drop at the Wells Fargo Center, a special tribute was played on the scoreboard to commemorate O’Ree’s immeasurable impact on the game and to celebrate his number 22 hitting the rooftops of Boston.

Trying to avoid a tenth loss in a row, the Flyers host the Blue Jackets on Thursday (7:00 PM ET/NBCSP).

Jakub Voracek, who was traded to Columbus in the off-season, entered the NHL’s COVID protocol last Thursday. It is uncertain if he will return for a return to Philadelphia, where he played 10 seasons and climbed to fifth on the Flyers’ all-time assist list.

Subscribe and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts|Spotify|stitcher|art19|YouTube