Patrick Kinahan: Utah’s success aside, Pac-12 football needs an immediate overhaul

Utah Utes Run Back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at the half. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY For all the deserved accolades that have been hailed to Utah this college football season, the truth is that the Pac-12 champion was the best of a mediocre conference.

Anyway, the numbers were horrendous. Against the Mountain West, an inferior conference on paper, the Pac-12 was 5-6 and finished 0-5 vs. BYU.

The conference record against the Cougars matched his goal in bowl games as all five teams struckout. Mountain West champion Utah State began his season by beating Washington State, finishing with a win over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, the first time since 2014 that the program has had even a single win over a Power Five team. .

Even the crown jewel of this season’s conference contributed to the collective mess. The Utes, who defeated no team outside of the Pac-12 except Weber State, lost to BYU and second-place San Diego State to Mountain West.

Forget getting any national recognition. The only ranked teams were No. 12 Utah and No. 22 Oregon, who were crushed in three of the four lost games and also lost their coach to Miami.

According to freshman commissioner George Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 had its worst non-conference season statistically since 1983. And that questionable distinction means Oregon somehow beat eventual Rose Bowl champion Ohio State in Columbus.

Something has to change to restore national relevance. And it has to happen quickly.

“They really have to admit that they need to find a new blueprint in the Pac-12,” Tim Brando, a former college football and basketball broadcaster, said during an interview on The Zone Sports Network.

He is credited with the fact that, unlike the previous Commissioner, Kliavkoff is willing to recognize and address the issues immediately. In virtually every media interview, he speaks about them and emphasizes the need to increase the focus on football.

Since its inception, the Pac-12 television network has suffered from a lack of distribution. Kliavkoff has vowed to improve the conference’s entire media rights agreements, but the contracts have 30 months left.

As all Utah fans are well aware, many games are played late on Saturday nights and some tee times have only been announced six days before. In the future, the conference wants to have more say in the planning.

“Right now we have no control,” Kliavkoff said in an extended 30-minute interview on The Zone Sports Network.

The conference also urgently needs to get teams into the four-team playoff, which hasn’t happened since Washington made it in 2016. Acting on behalf of university leaders, Kliavkoff is a strong believer in playoff expansion to ensure automatic berths, but increasing the number of teams may have to wait four years.

In the meantime, Pac-12 schools can pump more money into football in the hopes of attracting more talent. As Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has preached for years, recruitment is the lifeblood of any program. The problem is that a significant number of West Bolt high school students play in other parts of the country.

“We have so much talent in our footprint,” said Kliavkoff. “The starting quarterbacks at the start of the season in Alabama and Georgia and Ohio State and Clemson and Oklahoma all came out of our footprint. It can’t happen.

“There are two ways, I think, of turning the tide in recruitment. One is by taking shortcuts and the other by investing. Our competition is not about taking shortcuts; we just don’t, so we have to focusing on investments I think those investments come in many different forms.”

The most important of these forms are taking on coaching and upgrading facilities. Kliavkoff points to the improvement of several stadiums and practice facilities that various schools make, along with the hiring of coaches at the conference, highlighted by the traditional strength of USC trying to lure Lincoln Riley out of Oklahoma.

Kliavkoff said programs have experienced a revival in recruitment. A second day of signing for high school students is still a few weeks away and the transfer portal remains open.

“There are major investments being made in football in our footprint,” he said. “That’s why the kids will want to come.”

