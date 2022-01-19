‘The View’ berates Novak Djokovic about vaccine attitude: ‘Do you think tennis needs you so much? no honey’





Novak Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was verbally abused by panelists on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday after the top tennis player’s appeal against an Australian deportation order was dismissed. “The bottom line is, people don’t take it. Countries don’t take it because it means every time you sneeze or talk you spread more hassle for them. They’re trying to clean up their land. They’re trying to put everyone in a mask stop and here you come, and you think tennis needs you so bad? No, honey, no,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. DJOKOVIC OPEN FROM AUSTRALIAN AFTER LOSES DEPORTATION APPEAL The 34-year-old Serbs fight to participate in the Australian Open came to an end on Sunday after three Australian federal judges favored immigration minister Alex Hawkes’s decision to revoke the tennis champion’s visa. The decision marked the end of a back-and-forth between Djokovics camp and the Australian government, which began with Djokovic being detained on arrival after being given a medical exemption to enter the country unvaccinated. His visa was canceled and later reinstated for procedural reasons before Hawke canceled the visa a second time. Co-host Sunny Hostin took the opportunity to bash the United States for shooting down COVID vaccine mandates. “You know what’s disappointing, this Australian government is experiencing a wave of omicron like us, and their government is saying, No, you can’t get in without the vaccine, you’re not eligible for the exemption, when our own Supreme Court recently, when the Biden administration wanted a very similar mandate, our Supreme Court said, no, no thank you,” Hostin said. Co-host Joy Behar then chimed in, “They’re in the right wing pocket.” “This is all about politics, this is all politics,” Goldberg said. Behar noted that vaccines help reduce the risk of hospitalization and said mandates are “essential” to help the nation out of the pandemic. AUSTRALIAN OPEN FAVORITES SOUND OFF ON NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAGA: THIS CAN BE AVOID Djokovic released a statement following the court ruling saying he was “extremely disappointed” with the outcome and “uncomfortable” that coverage of the Grand Slam tournament focused so heavily on his status as an unvaccinated player. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP ATP also released a statement saying that the court’s decision must be “respected”. Fox News Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

