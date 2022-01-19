Sports
Hockey coach Beverly Boys resigns after disagreement on the ice
BEVERLY Greg Fonzi, the Beverly High School boys’ hockey head coach involved in an on-ice altercation with a Danvers High assistant hockey coach after Monday’s game between the two schools, formally resigned from his spot behind the Panthers bench on Tuesday.
I resigned because I felt it was in the best interests of the boys on the team, 56-year-old Fonzi, who was in his third season as Beverlys head coach, said Tuesday evening. It was the right thing for me to do.
Beverly High School athletic director Dan Keefe confirmed the dismissal Tuesday afternoon.
After Danvers beat the Panthers 2-1 overtime at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton Monday afternoon, Fonzi reached out and sent Falcon’s freshman assistant Colby Mulry back onto the ice near the center ice point.
Danvers players and coaches lined up for a traditional post-game handshake after their win. But Fonzi told his team to get off the ice and go back to the locker room, citing the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA)’s recent policy of limiting such practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help stop the Omicron variant.
Video of the incident where Fonzi and Mulry were talking to each other, and Fonzi reached out from about 3 meters away from Mulry as if to shake his hand, then turned around as if to walk away. Mulry crossed the middle ice line and got close to Fonzi before Beverly’s coach pushed him back with both hands, causing him to fall to the ice.
Fonzi, who has been a hockey coach for 32 years, said after the incident that he reacted as he did because Mulry approached him and was not wearing a face covering. He also said he felt someone from Danvers had spat on me from the side, but he didn’t believe it was Mulry.
I certainly did not expect this to happen, Fonzi said on Tuesday. I was nervous that I was going to get hurt, and that’s why it happened; I just responded. I’m just really happy to hear that (Mulry) is OK.
Two Beverly High players, deputy captain Jaxon Thomas and sophomore forward Brad McAlpine were on the ice at the time of the incident. The video shows Thomas shaking hands with his Danvers High counterpart, Senior Captain Connor Horn, prior to the brawl itself.
When Mulry fell backwards, the two umpires working on the game and standing on the center of the ice to watch the proceedings intervened immediately and prevented anything further from happening. So did Beverly assistant coach Jim Sasso and several of the Danvers players, who, along with Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette, quickly got their team off the ice.
Beverly High School has issued two statements regarding the firing of Fonzis, one of the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sue Charochak and another from Elizabeth Taylor, the principal of Beverly High School.
The Beverly School district has accepted the resignation of coach Greg Fonzi from his position as head coach of the Beverly High School hockey team following an incident involving an assistant coach from Danvers High School, Charochak said. We are disappointed by this incident and affirm that the coach’s actions do not reflect the values of our district nor the sports programming at Beverly High. At the moment, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made.
Taylor’s letter, sent to the Beverly High hockey players and their parents, read as follows:
Just wanted you to know that the Beverly School district has accepted the resignation of coach Greg Fonzi from his position as head coach of the Beverly High School hockey team following an incident involving an assistant coach from Danvers High School. We know that Mr. Fonzis’ actions did not reflect the values of the team, the athletic program or the Beverly Public Schools. We know that the young men of the BHS hockey team will remain committed to the values of sportsmanship, and Beverly High School will be committed to providing the students with the support they need. At this point, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made for the head coach.
Fonzi said he contacted Fessette, a former Beverly High junior varsity hockey coach under Fonzi in an effort to get Mulry’s information so he could apologize to him.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN
Sources
2/ https://www.salemnews.com/news/beverly-boys-hockey-coach-resigns-after-on-ice-altercation/article_a5285d54-78b0-11ec-8c9c-1710c458b775.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022