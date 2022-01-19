Hockey coach Beverly Boys resigns after disagreement on the ice

BEVERLY Greg Fonzi, the Beverly High School boys’ hockey head coach involved in an on-ice altercation with a Danvers High assistant hockey coach after Monday’s game between the two schools, formally resigned from his spot behind the Panthers bench on Tuesday.

I resigned because I felt it was in the best interests of the boys on the team, 56-year-old Fonzi, who was in his third season as Beverlys head coach, said Tuesday evening. It was the right thing for me to do.

Beverly High School athletic director Dan Keefe confirmed the dismissal Tuesday afternoon.

After Danvers beat the Panthers 2-1 overtime at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton Monday afternoon, Fonzi reached out and sent Falcon’s freshman assistant Colby Mulry back onto the ice near the center ice point.

Danvers players and coaches lined up for a traditional post-game handshake after their win. But Fonzi told his team to get off the ice and go back to the locker room, citing the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA)’s recent policy of limiting such practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help stop the Omicron variant.

Video of the incident where Fonzi and Mulry were talking to each other, and Fonzi reached out from about 3 meters away from Mulry as if to shake his hand, then turned around as if to walk away. Mulry crossed the middle ice line and got close to Fonzi before Beverly’s coach pushed him back with both hands, causing him to fall to the ice.

Fonzi, who has been a hockey coach for 32 years, said after the incident that he reacted as he did because Mulry approached him and was not wearing a face covering. He also said he felt someone from Danvers had spat on me from the side, but he didn’t believe it was Mulry.

I certainly did not expect this to happen, Fonzi said on Tuesday. I was nervous that I was going to get hurt, and that’s why it happened; I just responded. I’m just really happy to hear that (Mulry) is OK.

Two Beverly High players, deputy captain Jaxon Thomas and sophomore forward Brad McAlpine were on the ice at the time of the incident. The video shows Thomas shaking hands with his Danvers High counterpart, Senior Captain Connor Horn, prior to the brawl itself.

When Mulry fell backwards, the two umpires working on the game and standing on the center of the ice to watch the proceedings intervened immediately and prevented anything further from happening. So did Beverly assistant coach Jim Sasso and several of the Danvers players, who, along with Danvers head coach Kevin Fessette, quickly got their team off the ice.

Beverly High School has issued two statements regarding the firing of Fonzis, one of the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sue Charochak and another from Elizabeth Taylor, the principal of Beverly High School.

The Beverly School district has accepted the resignation of coach Greg Fonzi from his position as head coach of the Beverly High School hockey team following an incident involving an assistant coach from Danvers High School, Charochak said. We are disappointed by this incident and affirm that the coach’s actions do not reflect the values ​​of our district nor the sports programming at Beverly High. At the moment, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made.

Taylor’s letter, sent to the Beverly High hockey players and their parents, read as follows:

Just wanted you to know that the Beverly School district has accepted the resignation of coach Greg Fonzi from his position as head coach of the Beverly High School hockey team following an incident involving an assistant coach from Danvers High School. We know that Mr. Fonzis’ actions did not reflect the values ​​of the team, the athletic program or the Beverly Public Schools. We know that the young men of the BHS hockey team will remain committed to the values ​​of sportsmanship, and Beverly High School will be committed to providing the students with the support they need. At this point, the team will continue under the guidance of the assistant coaches until an appointment is made for the head coach.

Fonzi said he contacted Fessette, a former Beverly High junior varsity hockey coach under Fonzi in an effort to get Mulry’s information so he could apologize to him.

