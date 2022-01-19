Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras to represent him





Star free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has hired agent Scott Boras, Correa told ESPN by phone on Tuesday evening. On the 47th day of the Major League Baseball ban, with transactions blocked and Correa still without a team, the 27-year-old player joined Boras, the veteran agent who negotiated $630 million in deals for Corey Seager, Marcus before the work stoppage. Semien and Max Scherzer. Correa, who made two All-Star teams in seven seasons with the Houston Astros and won the 2017 World Series, topped the most free-agent boards this winter. While multiple teams expressed interest in Correa, Seager signed the pre-lockout mega deal with the Texas Rangers for $325 million over 10 years. In a statement Correa gave to ESPN, he said, “I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me going forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.” Correa said he would not comment further. 2 Related Before hiring Boras, Correa was represented by William Morris Endeavour, whose parent company Endeavor bought nine minor league teams in December. The MLB Players Association recently sent a letter to the company stating possible disciplinary action for violating agent rules that prohibit the ownership of minor league teams, as The Athletic first reported. The obscurity with WME was the backdrop against which Boras Correa was recruiting. How the market develops after the lockout has ended may depend on how quickly a deal is reached between the league and the players’ association. After a proposal from the competition last week, there could already be a counter from the union this week. When the work stoppage is over, Correa’s market — and where he’s headed after finishing fifth in the American League’s MVP vote last season — will be arguably the biggest story in the game. While other big names remain free agents — including Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, Clayton Kershaw, and Boras-represented Kris Bryant and Nick Castellanos — Correa is seen as a franchise-level player who should lead the most. Correa batted .279/.366/.485 in 148 games for the Astros, who lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves. Correa was part of all five consecutive Houston teams that went to at least the AL Championship Series, and he was a linchpin of the 2017 team that was later exposed for using a sign-stealing scheme. Correa endured the booing of fans during a 2021 postseason in which he shone in the divisional series but was slightly below average with his bat in the rest of the play-offs. His gauntlet was exceptional as usual, and in addition to the prowess of his bat, a golden gauntlet in the most important position in the field and his young age, Correa has all the attributes that typically lead to huge free-agent contracts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33096549/free-agent-carlos-correa-hires-scott-boras-represent-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos