India vs South Africa Scorecard Live Updates, SA vs IND Match Live Score Ball by Ball Updates





India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates KL Rahul will take on South Africa in the ODI series against India. (Twitter/BCCI official) KL Rahul’s sudden promotion has taken him into uncharted territory. On Monday, BCCI’s Twitter handle posted a photo of the 29-year-old addressing a team huddle. Virat Kohli, a member of the group, listened intently. Rahul’s body language was quite assertive. When Rahul led India in the second Test against South Africa after back cramps ruled out Kohli, he looked reticent, especially chasing the hosts in the fourth innings. But when he came for the press conference on the eve of the ODI series, he showed calm confidence. Rahul’s tacit approach is the exact opposite of Kohlis’s high-octane style, but he’s no fun either. Recalling his regular record as captain in the Indian Premier League and the Test defeat at the Wanderers, Rahuls replied boldly. Thanks for the stats, man. It gives me a lot of confidence. He talked about learning on the job. I make mistakes along the way. But I will learn and I will get better. That’s what my thoughts are on. This one-day series is another new start, a new opportunity and a great opportunity to lead my country. Those who have covered Indian cricket long enough will find a return, when Rahul Dravid took over the captaincy from the gung-ho Sourav Ganguly. Suddenly, press conferences became sober, headliners unsettling. This is not a full-time initiation from Rahuls, but as morning reveals the day, his style would be akin to his more illustrious namesake, who is now the head coach of the Indian team. South Africa’s frontrunner Kagiso Rabada. (File) South Africa’s leader Kagiso Rabada was released from the team on Tuesday ahead of the three-day One-Day International series against India as part of the workload management. Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been fired from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to the heavy workload over an extended period and the need for him to recover ahead of the outgoing Test series against New Zealand next month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

