Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No. 1 could miss French Open as Tennis Australia faces backlash





Fans seem to captivate Andy Murray at Australian Open The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the defending champion’s men’s visa finally came to an end on Sunday night. After the Australian immigration minister last week used his discretion to cancel Djokovics’ visa for a second time, the decision was upheld by three judges in an appeal, who found the presence of world number 1s could be counterproductive to vaccination attempts by others. . Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned to his native Belgrade, where he will now take some time to rest and recover before commenting further. However, the Serb is already facing further issues over his vaccination status, with France’s sports minister announcing that athletes would not be exempted from the country’s Covid pass, casting doubt on Djokovic’s participation in Roland Garros. The vaccination pass has been accepted. Once the law is promulgated, it will be mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theater or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals, Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter. Follow all the latest news, comments and updates as the Australian Open continues. Novak Djokovic latest news Show last update



1642587064 Australian Open 2022: *Zverev 3-2 Millman Millman fights hard to earn the serve after Zverev puts the pressure on 30-30. The Australian outlasts Zverev in the final long rally between the players as the German drives a backhand wide. Zverev would also like to have the forehand that he hit into the net at 30-30. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 10:11 1642586511 Australian Open 2022: *Zverev 2-1 Millman Wow – what a start to this match! Zverev breaks right back after beating Millman in a baseline epic, with the Australian hitting the net after Zverev cut the power cord. Lots of powerful strokes and baseline rallies so far. Zverev may face a rough night. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 10:01 am 1642586185 Australian Open 2022: Zverev 1-1 Millman* Huge roar at Rod Laver as Millman breaks straight back! A couple of unforced errors from Zverev there, as Millman equalizes the early score to the delight of the home crowd. Elsewhere, Maria Sakkari has flown through the opening set of her match against Qinwnen Zheng 6-1 at Margaret Court. Sydney champion Aslan Karatsev has turned the game around against Mackenzie McDonald to lead 2-1 after losing the opening set. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:56 1642586094 Australian Open 2022: *Zverev 1-0 Millman The final match of the day on Rod Laver is underway and Alexander Zverev does not linger after breaking John Millman in the opening match of the match. Millman, the world No. 89, will be cheered by the home crowd and has a history of upsets at grand slams, including once beating Roger Federer at the US Open. Zverev, the Olympic champion, wants to end his wait for his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:54 1642585195 Australian Open 2022: Hurkacz knocked out by Mannarino Hubert Hurkacz, the number 10 in the men’s draw, has been knocked out of the Australian Open by Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The Wimbledon semi-finalist will become the first top 10 seed in the men’s draw to be eliminated from the tournament. Mannarino sealed the win in straight sets 6-4 6-2 6-3. Karen Khachanov has arranged to meet Rafa Nadal in the third round after beating Bejamin Bonzi 6-4 6-0 7-5. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:39 1642584760 Australian Open 2022: Osaka through to third round I came back pretty well. That’s not my usual strength, but I worked on it during the off-season and it came in handy today. I try not to do it [rate my level]. I’m a bit of a perfectionist. I feel that if I compare myself to the past, I will never be satisfied. I try to take it one day at a time. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:32 1642584257 Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-6 Osaka – Game set and match! Brilliant from Osaka. On the Brengle service, she immediately takes control of the point with a stunning set of foundations to open the corner for a forehand winner across the field. It yields three match points and Osaka quickly takes the win, again pushing Brengle deep behind the baseline, forcing the error. That was an impressive response from Osaka after she ran into a bit of trouble after Brengle broke in the second set – she went on to win 12 of the next 14 points to take her place in the third round. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:24 1642584060 Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-5 Osaka The slight sense of danger brought Osaka back to life in this second set. She likes to move within a third round game – flashing from another clean backhand winner to move within touching distance of victory. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:21 1642583887 Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-4 Osaka* Osaka attacks – bringing Brengle deep behind the baseline – and immediately breaks back as she finishes the point at the net with a passionate volley into space. It seemed that in that last game, Brengle was playing uphill, given the pressure that Osaka put on her with every shot. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:18 1642583604 Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-3 Osaka Osaka lets out a scream as she comes under pressure again with 15-40. She saves the first break point thanks to another strong serve, before Bencic rallies for the second, after which Osaka pulls out a backhand winner who breaks the line. For the third game in a row, then, Brengle has a third break point when Osaka’s shot goes wide – but the American goes long after a long rally. A double foul by Osaka, the first of the match, provides a fourth break point, and after defense at baseline, Brengle breaks as Osaka’s smash flies into the net of her frame. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 19, 2022 09:13

