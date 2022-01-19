Mankato girls hockey ready to renew rivalry, grow game together

Hockey is exploding in this part of Minnesota, with more kids playing the sport at all levels than ever before.

Dressed in purple and black, Mankato hockey has had great success in state-level tournaments over the years, a level of play expected to rise even more after Hockey Day Minnesota comes to town and raises the profile of the sport even more.

MANKATO — When hockey players in this South Central Minnesota town decide to start their playing days as young children, they begin their journey in the Mankato Area Hockey Association, known locally as MAHA.

This is especially true for girls’ hockey.

However, Mankato has a unique system. Those kids who come together to play the sport they love, develop a passion for it, and make great friendships in it often end up on rival teams once they reach high school.

The rivalry between Cougars and Scarlets is high in Mankato, especially in hockey, where the two schools often topped or neared the top of the Section 1A rankings.

That rivalry will serve as the unofficial kick-off to Hockey Day weekend Wednesday night, when the two schools face girls’ hockey at 7 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.

East and West play boys hockey in Blakeslee Friday night.

But unlike other sports, where that rivalry often extends beyond the lines of the field or track, these players have remained friends off the ice because of those long-lasting relationships built from spending years on the same teams through the youth ranks. play.

Hockey Day — at least for one night — will highlight those friendships.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, since we heard it was coming to Mankato two years ago,” said Emily Bloemke, West’s senior striker. “to go up” [Blakeslee Stadium] after watching football there a few months ago and now seeing a hockey rink there. It’s crazy.”

While the competitive balance of hockey in Mankato at the high school level has tended to lean towards the west in recent years, especially at the boys level, the east has been moving in the right direction for a few years now.

That’s true on the girls’ side, where the Cougars have finally seen their numbers increase in recent years. While they don’t boast a large number of seniors, fifth-year head coach Amber Prange says they have a lot of experience and skills.

“We have a large group of juniors who have been with us since eighth grade,” said Prange. “They come into their own and figure out what that leadership role looks like for them.”

East will come atop the Big Nine Conference in the game against West, having won nine of his previous 10 games, including 12-2 wins over Worthington and consecutive 11-0 wins over Detroit Lakes and Rochester Century.

Also on the streak was a 4-3 win over West, a match that Prange said her team didn’t respond well enough to adversity.

“We’re just excited to go back and play them again,” said Prange. “[Last time], they played really hard and I don’t think and we didn’t adapt well to that.

“We want to move the puck more, spread it out a little more and use more ice.”

On the west side, even in a losing effort, the performance gave them confidence heading into Wednesday’s game. The Scarlets started the season with a few wins, but have only won twice in 16 games since then.

“We’re going from over 10 years on the same team to now, fighting to brag in this city,” said Scarlet’s junior striker Brooke Pockrandt. “It’s always a super competitive game. [Wednesday] will be really exciting especially when we come out of the match we had against them recently. We’ve only lost one, so we’re very excited.

“It’s a whole new ice rink, a new idea. And it’s everyone’s ice rink. Anything can happen outside.”

No matter what happens on the scoreboard on Wednesday, both programs have a common goal of making hockey more accessible and popular in the community so that all boats go up in the future.

“On the ice we are not friends. We are there to win,” said Pockrandt. “But off the ice we hang out and talk after the game.

“We’re still super close, but it’s very competitive.”

The hope is that an event like Hockey Day Minnesota will continue to evolve and increase interest in the sport in Mankato and get more kids outside.

There is talk of trying to build more ice shelves in the city as the two sheets at the communal ice rink, All Seasons Arena, are firmly booked.

The demand is already there, and Hockey Day coming to town is expected to shed light on a sport that is gaining popularity by the day.

“I’m two blocks away from [All Seasons Arena]”When it was just one layer of ice and they were talking about closing it down because it wasn’t used enough and there weren’t enough players,” West Girls assistant coach Kent Hays said. “To see it come this far in my life, it’s great.

“We don’t have enough ice here. The youth programs are huge now.”

As for the girls, Prange said she has a few girls in her high school program who recently decided to try it for the first time — a rarity in a sport like hockey. But because there are two high school programs in the city, there is more than enough room on the rosters to include the newbies in the program.

“If We Were One” [program], we wouldn’t have that chance,” said Prange.

And while those players may not become superstars in high school, one day they will have children, possibly stay in the community, and they will put their children in hockey programs because of their own positive experience.

That’s one of the long-term growth plans for the sport in a city like Mankato, along with the foundation laid in recent years by girls eager for the next wave of Scarlets and Cougars to come.

“We have girls in our high school programs who have been able to get other kids in our youth programs more excited,” Prange said. “We now have a large group of 12’s who have been together since they were mites, maybe five or six years old. And they’ve kept it going because when they were younger girls from both East and West showed up at mite practicing in their sweaters and get them excited.

“I feel like we’re now getting to the point where we’re going to start producing more and more players who will reach the next level, both on the boys’ and girls’ side of the program.”